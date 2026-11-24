Washington State Department of Transportation blocks all lanes of SR 410 near Enumclaw due to fallen power lines. Puget Sound Energy responds while travelers navigate holiday road closures.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has confirmed that all lanes of State Route 410 remain closed in both directions near Enumclaw. A significant safety hazard persists on the roadway due to downed power lines that are obstructing traffic flow. Puget Sound Energy crews are actively on the scene managing the electrical emergency and securing the area.

The incident began at approximately 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of Weyerhaeuser Road and State Route 410. This closure impacts both eastbound and westbound traffic traveling along this critical regional corridor. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and strictly avoid the affected zone to prevent injury or electrocution.

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Safety warnings from WSDOT emphasize that the public must not touch the fallen wires or anyone who may have come into contact with them. Authorities advise drivers to wait for further updates as utility workers continue their efforts to de-energize the lines and clear the debris. The immediate priority remains the safety of travelers and first responders in the area.

There is currently no estimated time for either direction on State Route 410 to reopen to traffic. The indefinite closure creates a significant barrier for commuters and regional travelers who rely on this route for daily transit. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and plan for substantial delays if they must travel through the area.

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This disruption occurs during a period of heightened traffic volume as the Thanksgiving holiday week commences. The American Automobile Association forecasts a near-record number of travelers with nearly 82 million people expected to journey across the region. Motorists planning to navigate through Washington State must anticipate significant congestion and potential route changes due to these unexpected road closures.

Compounding the regional traffic challenges, Northbound Interstate 5 remains closed at Marvin Road near Lacey following a multi-vehicle collision. Authorities are encouraging drivers to take alternative routes to avoid significant delays in that sector. These concurrent incidents highlight the need for heightened awareness among commuters navigating complex infrastructure during peak travel seasons.

Meanwhile, the SR 536 Skagit River Bridge in Mount Vernon is scheduled to reopen to traffic in both directions by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. This opening occurs ahead of the main Thanksgiving travel surge and provides a crucial alternative for travelers in the northwestern part of the state. Motorists are advised to check real-time traffic updates before departing for their holiday destinations.

Beyond highway closures, other transit systems have reported isolated incidents requiring attention. Sound Transit confirmed that a driver mistakenly entered the plaza at Shoreline's 185th Street light rail station on Friday. These events underscore the importance of careful navigation when dealing with complex urban transit hubs during high-volume travel periods.

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Travelers are strongly encouraged to monitor official transportation channels for the latest information on road conditions and closure statuses. The combination of electrical hazards, accidents, and holiday volume creates a challenging environment for safe travel. Planning ahead and allowing extra time for trips will help ensure a safer journey for everyone on the road.