Washington State Department Transportation reports full closure of northbound State Route 167 off-ramp to southbound Interstate 405 in Renton following a semi-truck rollover collision.

Motorists navigating the Puget Sound region should anticipate significant disruptions on Monday morning as the northbound State Route 167 off-ramp to southbound Interstate 405 remains completely shut down in Renton. The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed that a semi-rollover collision has fully blocked the interchange, forcing all traffic to seek alternative pathways.

Emergency response crews arrived at the scene near milepost 26 to manage the crash site and secure the area. The Washington State Patrol increased patrols in the vicinity to handle the overflow of traffic and ensure public safety while the incident was being processed. Officials emphasized that the closure is not temporary and drivers should not expect the ramp to reopen in the immediate future.

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Collision Details and Vehicle Recovery

The primary incident involves a semi-truck that rolled over early Monday morning, creating a substantial obstruction on the ramp connecting State Route 167 to Interstate 405. According to initial reports from the Washington State Patrol, the truck is involved in a semi-rollover scenario that necessitates specialized recovery equipment. A tow truck has been dispatched to the location to assist with the removal of the disabled vehicle.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a nearby medical facility following the accident. Authorities have classified the injuries sustained by the driver as non-life-threatening, indicating that while medical attention was required, the situation did not escalate to a critical severity level. The presence of emergency vehicles and recovery crews continues to impede all movement on the affected ramp.

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Traffic Impacts and Driver Alerts

Commuters traveling on State Route 167 and Interstate 405 are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to bypass the blocked interchange. The shutdown of the northbound off-ramp to southbound Interstate 405 creates a bottleneck that is expected to cause long delays for regional traffic. The Washington State Department of Transportation has issued urgent updates urging drivers to exercise extreme caution when approaching the area.

There is currently no estimated reopening time announced for the ramp, leaving travelers with uncertain timelines for when normal traffic flow will resume. Motorists are advised to follow directions from emergency responders and remain vigilant as they navigate through the surrounding streets. The lack of a projected timeline underscores the complexity of the vehicle recovery operation underway at milepost 26.

Broader Regional Traffic Safety Context

The closure of this critical infrastructure node occurs amidst a broader focus on highway safety by the Washington State Patrol. The agency is simultaneously conducting emphasis patrols targeting speeding and impaired driving, particularly as Washington State University students travel west for the Thanksgiving holiday break. This dual focus on incident management and proactive safety enforcement highlights the agency's efforts to maintain order during high-traffic periods.

Travelers in the Seattle area are also receiving guidance from the Transportation Security Administration regarding security protocols at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. With the holiday travel season commencing, officials are reminding passengers of specific rules regarding carry-on items and food. The combination of road closures and increased airport traffic requires heightened awareness from all regional commuters.

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As recovery operations continue, the primary concern remains the efficient clearing of the ramp to restore connectivity between State Route 167 and Interstate 405. Residents and visitors alike are urged to monitor real-time traffic updates for any changes in status. The situation serves as a reminder of the volatile nature of heavy vehicle transport on major interstate highways.