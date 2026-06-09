Squishy Dumpling Toy Craze: Hazardous Chemicals and Safety Concerns

The popular 'squishy dumpling' toy has been found to contain hazardous chemicals, raising safety concerns for children. Tests by Swansea Council revealed the presence of volatile organic compounds in many of the products, which are often sold as fakes without proper safety information. Meanwhile, a TikTok trend involving microwaving squishy toys has led to severe burns and injuries, prompting warnings from safety experts.

The latest viral toy craze, ' squishy dumplings ', has raised safety concerns due to hazardous chemicals found in many of the products. Originally made by RMS, these sensory toys have become highly sought after, with buyers eager to find rare, sparkly versions.

However, tests conducted by Swansea Council on various squishy dumpling toys revealed the presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as Ethyl Benzene, Styrene, and Xylene isomers, which can pose health risks, especially to children. Rhys Harries, Swansea Council's Trading Standards Officer, emphasized the importance of safety, stating that strong chemical smells and missing safety information should alert parents and retailers to potential dangers.

The original Mystery Squishy Dumpling, sold in sealed packs with unknown colors inside, has inspired numerous fake versions that fail to meet UK regulations. Many of these products lack crucial labeling information, safety assessments, and clear instructions, putting children at risk. Harries urges parents to buy from reputable retailers and check for proper safety markings and supplier details.

Meanwhile, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has warned against a TikTok trend involving microwaving squishy toys, which has resulted in severe burns and other injuries. Several children have been harmed by this dangerous practice, highlighting the importance of proper toy usage and parental supervision





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Squishy Dumplings Hazardous Chemicals Toys Safety Tiktok Trend Microwaving Toys Children Injuries

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