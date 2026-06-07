Squirtle Joins LEGO’s New Collection of Pokémon SMART Play Sets

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Squirtle brings the Water-type starter to brick form with a buggy, accessories, and fun poses. The 320-piece Pokémon set includes articulated arms, a movable tail, a Poké Ball, grill, veggie burger, and remote.

Smart Tags let Squirtle and the buggy interact with LEGO Smart Bricks for responsive Pokémon lights and sounds. Pokémon fans can pre-order LEGO SMART Play: Trainer’s Buggy Adventure with Squirtle now for $29.99 before August 2026. The beloved Water-type starter Pokémon is making its LEGO debut with a brand-new interactive Smart Play set. Featuring 322 pieces, the new Squirtle set includes a brick-built Squirtle alongside a small buggy vehicle and a variety of accessories designed for creative play.

Squirtle features articulated arms and a movable tail, allowing for a range of display poses. An exclusive Smart Tag is included, enabling compatibility with LEGO's Smart Brick technology. When paired with a Smart Brick, Squirtle can respond with interactive lights and sounds that enhance both play and display experiences. Additional accessories include a Poké Ball, a remote-control element for the buggy, and a grill complete with a veggie burger, giving trainers plenty of ways to create their own Pokémon adventures.

LEGO released two main All-in-One Pokémon sets that include Smart Bricks: Charizard vs. Jolteon and Pikachu Training House. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Squirtle is available for"Rev up for an exciting ride with SMART Play™: Trainer's Buggy Adventure with Squirtle , a LEGO® Pokémon™ building toy for boys and girls ages 7 years old and up.

Build a pretend remote-control buggy with a hinged chassis for maximum maneuverability, then take Squirtle for a ride, sending its movable arms and tail waving. Squirtle and the buggy each incorporate a SMART Tag.

""SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets bring Pokémon Trainer adventures to life with inspiring interactive play possibilities, enabling Pokémon vehicles and other play pieces to react with responsive sounds, lights and more as kids move the Pokémon around. Accessories include a pretend remote control for the Trainer, Poké Ball and a tasty veggie burger cooking on a grill surrounded by flames. Set contains 320 pieces.

"He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.

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