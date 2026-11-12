Squirrel Girl Rework Incoming for Season 11 in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase announces a comprehensive ability overhaul for Squirrel Girl ahead of Season 11 in November 2026.

NetEase Games is preparing a significant overhaul of Squirrel Girl for the upcoming Season 11 of Marvel Rivals. This major update arrives alongside the introduction of new playable characters Nightcrawler and Dracula. The changes are scheduled for release in November 2026. The rework aims to address long-standing balance issues that have hindered her competitive viability.

Season 11 Balance Shifts and Role Adjustments

Squirrel Girl joins a wave of character adjustments designed to reshape the game meta. The developer identified her inconsistent kill potential as a primary reason for the changes. Her previous toolkit often proved frustrating for opponents while failing to deliver reliable results in ranked matches. The new design prioritizes stability and streamlined mechanics to improve her standing among Duelists.

Also read Nightcrawler Joins Marvel Rivals Season 11 Doomsday Update

Other roles are also experiencing targeted nerfs to Vanguards and Strategists. These adjustments reduce their adaptability and survivability in team fights. As a result, Duelist characters are receiving a relative power boost across the board. Squirrel Girl rework aligns her abilities with this shifting power dynamic in Marvel Rivals.

New Abilities and Enhanced Combat Mechanics

The core of Squirrel Girl rework involves fundamental changes to her passive and active skills. Her stun ability now triggers Acorn Rain when hitting enemies or shields. This creates a damaging area of effect that applies a slow debuff to targets within the field. The duration is short but impactful for controlling engagements.

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Imprison mechanics have been tightened to offer better counterplay. Squirrel Blockade ability now features a shorter capture and stun effect. Players can expect less prolonged disruption from this skill compared to previous versions. The reduction in crowd control duration aims to make team fights more dynamic and less punishing.

Tail Bounce ability provides a crucial survival upgrade to compensate for these changes. This passive trait allows Squirrel Girl to escape dangerous situations more effectively. The increased mobility options give players more freedom to reposition during chaotic battles. This flexibility is essential for a Duelist tasked with harassing enemy backlines.

Mammal Bond Skill and Primary Attack Overhaul

Mammal Bond skill represents the most transformative addition to her kit. This ability fundamentally alters how her primary attacks function during combat. When active, her slingshot projectiles no longer bounce off surfaces unpredictably. Instead, shots travel in a straight line toward the players aim point.

This change eliminates projectile drop-off and arc inconsistencies seen in earlier seasons. Players can now land shots with much greater precision and consistency. The larger area of effect on affected shots provides reliable burst damage. This makes her primary fire a more viable threat in team fights against grouped enemies.

Primary attack damage has been slightly reduced to maintain balance. However, the trade-off offers significantly improved accuracy and usability. The streamlined mechanics make her easier to master for new and returning players alike. This approach mirrors successful balancing strategies used in previous character updates.

Precedent Set by Black Widow and Scarlet Witch Reworks

Black Widow received a massive rework in Season 9 that transformed her entire playstyle. Her sniper shots were replaced with mid-range blasts featuring higher fire rates. A new landing skill added area-of-effect burst damage upon impact. These changes made her a more consistent pick for competitive teams.

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Scarlet Witch underwent a smaller but impactful update in Season 10. Her passive ability now converts damage into bonus health. This increase in endurance allows her to survive longer in prolonged engagements. Dark Seal skill changes reduced stun duration but improved damage consistency. These adjustments have made her a reliable staple in high-level play.

Usage statistics for Black Widow and Scarlet Witch skyrocketed after their respective reworks. Fans hope Squirrel Girl rework will yield similar results for her character. The developer aims to make her a viable option in moderate to high-level matches. Previous obscurity at lower skill levels should no longer define her competitive presence.

Future Rework Roadmap and Developer Vision

NetEase suggests that Squirrel Girl rework may signal future adjustments for other characters. Heroes who have been in Marvel Rivals since launch could face similar reviews. The developer plans to continuously refine characters to match the evolving meta. Season 11.5 and beyond may introduce additional overhauls to maintain game balance.

Team-Up skills continue to offer diverse strategic options for players. These systems allow teams to combine abilities for unique synergies. Squirrel Girl rework gives players a fresh reason to explore her unique toolkit. The changes aim to provide stability while preserving her distinct superhero fantasy.

Community anticipation remains high for the November 2026 launch date. Players are eager to test the new Mammal Bond mechanics in live matches. The developer has indicated that these changes will help her thrive in competitive play. Marvel Rivals continues to evolve its roster with data-driven balancing decisions.