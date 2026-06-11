Squid Game Trivia

Test your knowledge of Squid Game, the record-breaking Netflix series that became a global phenomenon in 2021. Featuring 8 questions, this quiz covers various aspects of the show, including its record-breaking debut, the players' numbers, and the show's impact on pop culture.

An overlooked Netflix fantasy series is Game of Thrones meets The Muppets. Despite criticisms of the final two seasons, Game of Thrones is still widely considered to be one of the best fantasy shows of all time.

From making television more cinematic than ever before to becoming a popular culture phenomenon, the adaptation of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books is in a class of its own that nothing else has rivaled since its conclusion. Decades before the dark, gritty, political, and intricate storytelling in Game of Thrones, a group of puppets known as The Muppets changed television and the entertainment industry in a different kind of way.

Created by the visionary Jim Henson, The Muppets provided cutting-edge puppetry that resonated with both children and adults through delightful comedy and timeless life lessons. Between Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live season 1, and a long list of their own movies and shows, The Muppets ruled pop culture on numerous occasions, with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy becoming particularly iconic.

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‘Red light, green light. ’ 🌀Stranger Things The Upside Down 🎭Squid Game Player 456 👑The Crown Long live the Queen 🕸Wednesday Nevermore Academy 🌹Bridgerton Dearest readers PRESS PLAY → QUESTION 1 / 8 Squid Gam





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