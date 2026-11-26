Han Dongwook replaces Lee Haejun as co-director for the live-action adaptation, ensuring production continues toward the rumored 2028 release.

Production for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the hit Korean series has undergone a significant leadership change after only two episodes were filmed. Director Lee Haejun has stepped down from his role as co-director, with actor and director Han Dongwook stepping in to share duties alongside Kim Byung-seo. This adjustment affects the ongoing filming of the project, which has generated immense global interest since its initial announcement.

Directorial Transition Details

The original announcement for the project revealed that Lee Haejun and Kim Byung-seo would co-direct the series, a pairing chosen for their successful collaboration on the 2019 action-adventure film. Their established working relationship initially suggested a smooth production process, but a recent report from South Korean publication OSEN indicates a major shake-up. Lee Haejun has officially stepped down after completing the first two episodes of filming.

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Production Team Adjustments

Netflix, Lee Haejun, and the production team have mutually agreed to the departure in an amicable manner. Reports indicate the decision was not driven by conflict or differing creative interests. This cooperative approach allows the series to continue without significant disruption. The change ensures that the production schedule remains intact while accommodating the new directorial arrangement.

Future Episodes Strategy

Updates from the production team suggest the series utilizes a format where different directors handle individual episodes rather than a single director overseeing the entire run. Lee Haejun directed the initial two episodes, while the remaining five episodes will be divided between Kim Byung-seo and Han Dongwook. This structure may explain the relatively early transition and suggests the change could have been planned rather than sudden.

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Han Dongwook Qualifications

Han Dongwook brings considerable experience to the role, particularly in crime thrillers and romance genres. Although he has not previously served as a lead director, his background aligns well with the live-action series approach. Actress Han Sohee, who portrays Cha Hae-in, has discussed her method acting approach, highlighting the series serious engagement with romance elements alongside action.

Cast and Release Outlook

Lead star Byeon Woo-seok, playing Sung Jinwoo, has commented on the adventurous nature of performing action sequences in the live-action format. With two episodes already filmed, the production aims to complete the remaining five episodes soon. This progress supports the rumored 2028 release date, keeping the project on track for a timely debut for fans worldwide.