Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals plans to revisit Squid Game, while Netflix cancels David Fincher's Heckler spin-off and renews The Challenge for season three with new VIP players.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed his intention to return to the Squid Game universe in the future, despite the franchise currently remaining in a state of creative limbo following the controversial conclusion of season three. The decision comes as Netflix evaluates its high-stakes thriller portfolio and manages the legacy of its most-watched original series in history.

Hwang Dong-hyuk Plans Future Squid Game Return

Hwang Dong-hyuk stated during the Doha Industry Days that he remains open to revisiting the Netflix thriller franchise whenever he develops a sufficiently compelling concept. Although creator Hwang Dong-hyuk acknowledges that he does not own the intellectual property rights to the series, which are held by Netflix, he emphasized that he intends to eventually produce new content within this universe.

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When asked about the specific timeline for a potential return, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk provided no definitive date but indicated that he would proceed only when he arrives at a truly great idea. The creator also clarified that while he cannot control how Netflix expands the brand, his personal desire to continue the story remains active.

Season Three Ending Sparks Fan Debate

The third and final season of the South Korean series concluded in 2025, marking the end of a run that began in 2021 and cemented the show as a global phenomenon. The finale featured controversial narrative choices that divided viewers, particularly the decision to kill off the main character Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, after years of audience investment in his survival.

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Despite the tragic end for the protagonist, the series finale introduced a new direction by bringing actress Cate Blanchett into the story as an American recruiter. This plot twist suggested that while the games were halted in South Korea, a new iteration of the deadly competition was poised to begin in the United States.

Netflix Pivots Strategy With Spin-Offs

Netflix is actively diversifying the Squid Game brand through various formats, including the reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge . This spin-off allows contestants to compete in games inspired by the drama for a cash prize of $4.56 million and has already released two seasons, with a third season titled Squid Game: The VIP Challenge currently in development featuring eight VIP players.

In contrast to the reality series success, Netflix has abandoned plans for a scripted American adaptation directed by filmmaker David Fincher. Reported in August 2026 by The Playlist, the project known as Heckler was scrapped due to a prolonged development process, executive changes at the streaming service, and shifting strategic priorities for the franchise.

Historical Viewership And Franchise Impact

The original Squid Game series achieved unprecedented viewership numbers, with Netflix data confirming it as the most popular TV show on the platform ever. Season one alone accumulated 265.2 million views, surpassing other major hits like Jenna Ortega's Wednesday , which recorded 252.1 million views for its first season.

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As the industry assesses the next steps for the property, it remains unclear whether creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will be involved in the next scripted project or if Netflix will pursue other directors to continue the story initially teased by Cate Blanchett's character introduction.