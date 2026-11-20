Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure what the future holds for the franchise, but he does expect to return to it 'someday.'

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure what the future holds for the franchise, but he does expect to return to it"someday.

" Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he expects to return to the franchise someday if the right idea hits. Hwang made clear Netflix owns Squid Game, so any expansion plans are ultimately the streamer's call, not his. Squid Game Season 3 teased a bigger U.S. game with Cate Blanchett, but David Fincher's spinoff isn't moving ahead.

Also read ‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Teases Possible Return to Franchise: ‘When I Have a Great Idea, I’ll Make Another One’

Despite past reports about Dennis Kelly and Fincher, Netflix never confirmed the project and may pivot internationally.will remain at three seasons – three huge seasons for Netflix, to be more precise. Though there were strong rumblings that) would be bringing the action to the U.S., it appears that's no longer the case . And while the reality competition series based onis a hit, it's just… not the same.

Would Hwang ever consider returning to the universe he created? It turns out, yeah. He would.

"As far as I'm concerned, someday I'll get back to 'Squid Game. ' When I have a great idea, I'll make another one," Hwang, the industry program of the Doha Film Festival. As for what lies ahead for Squid Game, Hwang added,"Unfortunately, it's not mine. I don't own 'Squid Game.

Advertisement

' Netflix owns the IP, so it's not my decision how to expand. "Squid Game: David Fincher's U.S. Spinoff Not Moving Forwardit sure looked like we were getting a setup for Fincher's reported in-universe spinoff set in the U.S. During those final moments, the Front Man is riding in a car in downtown Los Angeles after finalizing matters from what went down that season, when the sound of two people playing a very familiar game catches his attention.

In an alley, two people are playing a familiar game of ddakji – except this one has an added slapping element to it.as a U.S. Recruiter. The two make eye contact and offer subtle acknowledgments to each other before the Front Man rolls away, and Blanchett's U.S. Recruiter offers the homeless man who's been playing another round.

Clearly, the"game" has gone global, and it would appear that it's been that way for some time .reported that Fincher's series was no longer moving forward. It should be noted that despite all of the rumors, speculation, and talk, Netflix never officially confirmed the project.

Sources say that the streamer's"priorities for the franchise have shifted," and that there may be greater interest in"exploring versions tailored to individual international markets.

"would be wrapping up its run, fans were already thinking about the future. Would this be our final visit to the franchise's universe, or could there be more stories to come? Based on on in an interesting way. Reportedly, Fincher was interested in developing an English-language spinoff series set in the same universe as the original but set in the U.S., Hwang further elaborated on what the future could hold.

"I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding,"He noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series .

Advertisement

"Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?

" Hwang shared. "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe. "Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. For those of you waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET episode drop, here's our late-night preview for Dexter: Resurrection S02E04:"Young Blood.

"Who will be left standing for Season 3? Expect answers during the second season finale of Paramount+'s MobLand, S02E10:"The Queen is Dead.

"Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure what the future holds for the franchise, but he does expect to return to it"someday. "Aardman's Sarah Cox discussed how the stop-motion animated series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu became a reality. Amazon Studios, Angry Films, and ITV are developing a modern series take on The Prisoner, the cult classic that starred Patrick McGoohan.

Your Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E04:"Young Blood" For those of you waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET episode drop, here's our late-night preview for Dexter: Resurrection S02E04:"Young Blood.

"Who will be left standing for Season 3? Expect answers during the second season finale of Paramount+'s MobLand, S02E10:"The Queen is Dead.

"Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure what the future holds for the franchise, but he does expect to return to it"someday. "Aardman's Sarah Cox discussed how the stop-motion animated series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu became a reality. Amazon Studios, Angry Films, and ITV are developing a modern series take on The Prisoner, the cult classic that starred Patrick McGoohan.