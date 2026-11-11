Square Enix unveils Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle for 2027

Square Enix announced a new mobile RPG, Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle, slated for a 2027 release. Players will battle classic monsters and build a home base, with a closed‑beta starting December 8. The game promises quick‑play adventures on iOS and Android.

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle, a new mobile role‑playing game that will launch on iOS and Android in 2027. The title promises a fast‑paced, turn‑based adventure that lets players explore a fresh world, fight familiar Dragon Quest monsters, and grow a home base using collected spoils. Closed‑beta sign‑ups are open until November 23, with 25,000 spots available for players who want to test the game from December 8 to December 15.

Game features and gameplay mechanics

Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle will deliver a classic Dragon Quest experience in a mobile format. Players will venture into a new realm, confronting a variety of monsters, including iconic creatures from previous installments. Fast‑strike skills and pep powers will be key to defeating enemies quickly and efficiently. After each battle, players can bring back rewards to support and expand their home base.

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The game will be designed for quick plays, allowing users to dive into adventures with minimal setup. The developers say the turn‑based system will remain true to the series while being streamlined for touch controls. Players can upgrade characters, enhance their home, and explore areas discovered through exploration or quest completion.

Closed‑beta registration and timeline

Closed‑beta participants will be selected from the 25,000 slots open for the December 8‑15 testing window. Applications must be submitted by November 23. Those accepted will receive early access to a portion of the game's content and will be able to provide feedback directly to Square Enix's development team.

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The beta phase is part of a broader release plan that targets a 2027 launch. Square Enix has confirmed that the game will support both iOS and Android devices, providing a cross‑platform experience for fans worldwide.

Dragon Quest's legacy and future plans

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Dragon Quest franchise has shipped more than 100 million units globally. The series, created by Yuji Horii, features a blend of charming visuals, engaging storylines, and iconic music composed by Koichi Sugiyama. The franchise has also expanded into spin‑offs, films, anime, novels, manga, and merchandise.

Square Enix's new mobile title is seen as a continuation of the series' tradition of accessible yet deep gameplay, targeting both long‑time fans and newcomers. By offering a mobile entry point, the company aims to broaden its audience while preserving the core elements that have defined Dragon Quest for decades.

Implications for fans and the mobile RPG market

The announcement places Square Enix in direct competition with other mobile RPG developers, as the genre continues to grow in popularity. Fans of the series can look forward to a familiar yet fresh adventure that brings classic mechanics to a new platform. The forthcoming beta will gauge player reception, allowing Square Enix to refine gameplay, balance, and monetization before the official 2027 release.

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For those interested in early participation, the closed‑beta registration remains open until the November deadline. The upcoming testing period will provide invaluable insights into how the series adapts to mobile audiences, potentially shaping the future direction of the Dragon Quest line.