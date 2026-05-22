Square Enix Surprises Fans of FFXI with New Updates and Remasters

Square Enix is working on numerous updates and re-releases for Final Fantasy XI, with a surprise 24th Anniversary update changing the game's gameplay and promising a long-term support and content expansion, with potential balance changes for new players and the game's integration into modern consoles.

In the age of remakes and remasters, developer Square Enix is bringing back many of their older titles through new deals and bundles. One of their oldest titles is getting a surprise update this year, changing its gameplay even 24 years after its initial launch, with rumors pointing to the game's progression systems being overhauled.

Updates are expected to include new cosmetics, UI shortcuts, and celebrations, with the promise of almost another six years of support, along with balance changes for new players and potential re-releases for modern consoles





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Square Enix FFXI Final Fantasy Remakes Remasters Updates Long-Term Support Pre-Launch Support Private Servers Cosmetics UI Shortcuts Pre-Release Information Private Servers Are Something To Be Avoided Modern Consoles Integration

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