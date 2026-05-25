Square Enix's Financial Report Clears Path for Potential 2027 FF7R3 Release

A Reddit user analyzed Square Enix's recent financial report and found that it clears the path for the potential release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 in 2027. The user's analysis suggests that Square Enix can legally omit the game from the financial report if the expected revenue is realistic and includes earnings from unrevealed titles.

The release date for the final installment of Final Fantasy VII Remake is still uncertain, but a Reddit user proposes that it could be as early as 2027 based on Square Enix 's financial report .

The user analyzed the report and found that Square Enix can legally omit the game from the financial report if the expected revenue is realistic and includes earnings from unrevealed titles. This means that it is entirely possible for the game to be released within the current fiscal year before March 31st, 2027.

While the user claims that it is just a possibility and not a guaranteed claim, fans have reacted to the potential launch window with a mix of excitement and sadness. Some fans are eager to see the conclusion of the story, while others are sad that it will mark the end of the journey. Despite the uncertainty, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3





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Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Square Enix 2027 Release Financial Report Reddit User Analysis

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