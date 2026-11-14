Square Enix Re-Releases Final Fantasy IX Music Box Amidst Remake Silence

Square Enix has officially announced a re-release of the Final Fantasy IX Melodies of Life music box for $25.99, offering a tangible tribute to the 2000 classic while the long-rumored remake remains in development limbo.

Square Enix has officially confirmed the availability of a new product for dedicated fans of the beloved 2000 PlayStation 1 title, Final Fantasy IX. The Japanese video game publisher and developer is offering a re-release of the iconic Final Fantasy IX Music Box - Melodies Of Life Wave 2 through its official online Square Enix Store in North America. This announcement provides a concrete opportunity for collectors to acquire a physical piece of the franchise's most nostalgic entry without waiting for an official remake of the game.

The 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX passed recently without any official confirmation of a remake, leading to widespread speculation and waning hope among the passionate fanbase. Despite the lack of a major graphical overhaul announcement, Square Enix continues to support the legacy of the game through merchandise. The newly available music box serves as a direct acknowledgment of the game's enduring popularity and the strong emotional connection players maintain with its characters and soundtrack.

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Product Details And Pricing

Customers can purchase the Final Fantasy IX Music Box - Melodies Of Life Wave 2 for exactly $25.99. The device is described as a brown-colored music box featuring the silhouettes of the two main protagonists, Zidane and Garnet, on its top surface. It is designed to play Melodies of Life, which is recognized as the main vocal theme of the game and the romantic leitmotif for the relationship between Zidane and Garnet. The product aims to capture the heartwarming notes of the song in a format that fans have long appreciated for its nostalgic value.

This item is not a completely new invention but rather a re-release of a product that has been sold previously. The Wave 2 designation indicates it is part of a broader collection of music boxes released by Square Enix to celebrate the series. Fans who previously missed out on the initial release now have another chance to obtain the item, which serves as a small but significant reminder of the game's quality and charm. The re-release ensures that those who are not proud owners of the original unit can finally add it to their collection.

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Part Of Broader Merchandise Line

The Melodies of Life music box is just one component of a much wider collection of musical items offered by the publisher. The lineup includes the Final Fantasy IX: Roses of May music box, which features the iconic theme song for the character Beatrix. This collection extends beyond the ninth installment to include themes from other major titles in the franchise, such as Zanarkand from Final Fantasy X and the opening theme from the original Final Fantasy game released on the NES.

Furthermore, the merchandise strategy includes items from other Square Enix franchises, demonstrating the breadth of the company's catalog. Collectors can find music boxes for themes from NieR: Automata, such as the Weight of the World track. This diverse range of products allows fans of different genres within the publisher's portfolio to engage with the audio legacy of these games. The inclusion of the Final Fantasy IX theme alongside these other hits underscores its status as one of the most recognized and beloved entries in the entire JRPG genre.

Remake Rumors And Development Focus

While merchandise continues to flow, the status of an official Final Fantasy IX remake remains uncertain. Recent rumors suggest that a remake project may exist within Square Enix but has been halted, with no estimated date for when development might resume. This stagnation in the remake pipeline coincides with the publisher's current focus on other major projects. The main development segment of Square Enix appears to be heavily concentrated on delivering the third and final part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, titled Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

Reports indicate that Final Fantasy VII Revelation may include post-launch downloadable content (DLC), further consuming development resources. This strategic prioritization suggests that any potential Final Fantasy IX remake will not see active development for some time. Consequently, fans must content themselves with smaller releases and merchandise items while the industry waits for a potential future announcement regarding the ninth installment. For now, the Melodies of Life music box remains the most welcome tangible release for the dedicated community.

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The original Final Fantasy IX, released on July 7, 2000, holds a special place in gaming history with a Top Critic Average score of 81 out of 100 and an 81% critics recommendation rate on OpenCritic. It was rated T for Teen by the ESRB due to violence and mild language. Powered by the Unity engine in later re-releases, the game continues to attract new players who appreciate its classic single-player JRPG structure. The availability of the music box ensures that the legacy of Zidane, Garnet, and their journey remains accessible to both longtime devotees and new generations of gamers.