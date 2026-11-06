Square Enix Prioritizes New Titles Over Final Fantasy Remakes

Square Enix focuses on new games, but producer Yoshinori Kitase hints at potential interest in a Final Fantasy 6 remake amid rising HD-2D success.

Final Fantasy 7: Revelation arrives in April 2027, marking the end of Square Enix's ambitious trilogy inspired by the 1997 PlayStation classic. This completion raises questions about the future of the franchise and whether the studio will continue its strategy of remaking legacy titles or pivot to original content. Producer Yoshinori Kitase recently addressed these concerns, clarifying the company's stance on future projects. The executive indicated that the studio will prioritize developing new games over remakes in the immediate future. This shift suggests a departure from the extensive remake cycle that has defined the brand for several years.

Kitase Confirms New Game Strategy

Yoshinori Kitase, the producer and brand manager for the Final Fantasy 7 series, provided insights into Square Enix's development priorities during a wide-ranging interview with IGN. He explicitly stated that the company intends to focus on new intellectual property and original entries rather than revisiting past titles. This decision comes as a relief to fans eagerly awaiting updates on Final Fantasy 17 and other unannounced projects. Kitase emphasized that the resources previously dedicated to remakes are now being redirected toward fresh creative endeavors. This strategic pivot aims to diversify the studio's output beyond the high-budget remake formula.

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Hints at Potential Final Fantasy 6 Project

Despite the general focus on new games, Kitase acknowledged significant internal and external demand for a remake of Final Fantasy 6. He mentioned that many people within the company and among the fanbase have been requesting a revival of the 1994 SNES masterpiece. This comment has sparked excitement among fans who have long hoped for a modern reimagining of the classic role-playing game. Kitase noted that while he personally does not have strong feelings about remakes, the internal interest is undeniable. The mention of Final Fantasy 6 serves as a potential ray of light for those disappointed by the lack of concrete remake announcements.

Square Enix Remakes on Ice

Recent reports indicate that a remake of Final Fantasy 9 was previously in development but has since been put on ice. Industry insiders widely reported that the project was abandoned before any significant progress could be made. This news has dampened hopes for a timely return of the beloved PlayStation title. The status of the Final Fantasy 9 remake remains uncertain, with no official confirmation of a revival. Fans are advised not to hold their breath for an announcement regarding the ninth entry in the series. The uncertainty surrounding this project highlights the volatile nature of game development at large studios.

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Success of HD-2D Style May Influence Decisions

The success of Final Fantasy Resonance, a title utilizing the HD-2D visual style, may play a role in future remake decisions. This approach offers a modern quality-of-life experience while retaining the classic JRPG gameplay fans cherish. The positive reception to Final Fantasy Resonance suggests there is a viable market for this aesthetic. Kitase hinted that the company might apply the HD-2D treatment to beloved turn-based entries like Final Fantasy 6. Such a project would likely be less ambitious in scope than the Final Fantasy 7 trilogy, aligning with the studio's new strategy. This approach allows Square Enix to revisit classics without the massive resource commitment of full 3D remakes.

Next Steps for the Franchise

Until a new remake is announced, players can look forward to the release of Final Fantasy 7: Revelation in April 2027. This game serves as the final chapter in the trilogy that began years ago. The release will provide closure to the narrative arc inspired by the original 1997 story. Meanwhile, Square Enix continues to develop its new slate of games, keeping fans engaged with fresh content. The studio's decision to balance new IP with occasional legacy projects ensures the franchise remains relevant. The coming years will reveal whether the interest in Final Fantasy 6 translates into a concrete development project.