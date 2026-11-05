Square Enix Developer Hides Interest in New Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Square Enix director Tetsuya Kitase states the studio prefers new titles over another Final Fantasy remake, despite strong fan demand for a seventh installment.

Tetsuya Kitase, a prominent director at Square Enix, has publicly clarified the company's stance on revisiting its most iconic franchise. He stated that the developer currently lacks the immediate interest to produce a remake of the seventh entry in the long-running series. This comment directly addresses widespread speculation among the global gaming community regarding future projects. Kitase emphasized that the studio's creative energy is currently directed toward original intellectual property rather than remastering classics. The director noted that while fan requests remain high, internal priorities have shifted significantly in recent years. He wants to focus his efforts on creating new experiences for players instead of revisiting past successes.

Developer Priorities Shift Away From Remakes

The director explained that his primary professional goal right now involves generating innovative content rather than reimagining existing narratives. Having spent several years overseeing the previous trilogy of remakes, he feels a strong desire to move forward creatively. Kitase believes that repeating the same formula for another title does not align with his current artistic vision. He stated that many developers within Square Enix share this perspective on the immediate future. The company is actively looking for fresh ideas to engage audiences with new stories and mechanics. This strategic pivot suggests a long-term focus on growth through originality rather than nostalgia.

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Fan Demand Remains High For Seventh Installment

Despite the developer's current hesitation, the demand for a new version of the classic game remains exceptionally strong. Kitase acknowledged that the request for a remake of the seventh title is one of the most frequently heard suggestions from fans. The original game featured an ensemble cast that broke away from the series' traditional central protagonist structure. Bringing characters like Terra, Celes, and Locke to life with modern hardware continues to be a major appeal for enthusiasts. Kitase recognized that a significant portion of the developer base also supports the idea of eventually tackling this project. The emotional connection fans have with these characters ensures that interest will not fade quickly. The studio is aware that this specific title holds a unique place in the history of Japanese role-playing games.

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Future Projects Take Precedence Over Classic Revivals

Square Enix is currently prioritizing the development of new titles over the production of additional remakes. The director indicated that the company sees greater value in investing resources into unproven concepts and new worlds. This approach allows the studio to expand its market presence with diverse content rather than relying on established franchises. Kitase suggested that while future remakes are not entirely off the table, they are not the immediate focus of the studio. The company could potentially appoint different directors to handle legacy projects while he focuses on original work. This flexible structure allows Square Enix to manage multiple development pipelines simultaneously without overextending its core team. The strategy balances respect for the past with the necessity of innovation in a competitive industry.

What Players Should Expect In The Coming Years

For the immediate future, players should expect Square Enix to release new original titles rather than remakes. Kitase indicated that the studio might return to massive remake projects only after establishing a strong foundation of new games. The timeline for any potential seventh installment remains undefined and dependent on future corporate decisions. Fans are advised to continue speculating about the studio's roadmap until an official announcement is made. The development cycle for such a project would likely require years of planning and resource allocation. The studio's current trajectory suggests a commitment to evolving the brand through new intellectual property. Players interested in seeing specific characters revitalized may need to wait for a shift in corporate strategy. The gaming landscape continues to change, and Square Enix is adapting its approach to meet modern expectations.