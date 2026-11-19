Square Enix confirms a busy 2027 schedule featuring Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, a new Chocobo board game, and Final Fantasy 14 Evercold expansion for the franchise anniversary.

Square Enix has officially announced an extensive 2027 lineup for the Final Fantasy franchise, confirming the release of several new titles alongside major expansions. This announcement comes as players anticipate the conclusion of the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. The company aims to capitalize on the franchise's momentum by offering diverse experiences ranging from narrative-driven role-playing games to family-friendly board games.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Release Date

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is scheduled to launch on April 8, 2027, marking the end of Cloud Strife and his companions' journey across the Planet. This release represents the third and final part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series, serving as a major anchor for the company's 2027 portfolio. The game has generated significant anticipation among fans who have followed the remake saga since its inception.

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Following the base game release, Square Enix plans to introduce downloadable content packs that will further conclude the story. These additional narrative components are expected to provide closure to the characters' arcs and explore events that occur after the main storyline ends. Players can expect a comprehensive experience that blends the original game's plot with the remake's modern interpretations.

Chocobo Scout Frenzy Gameplay Details

ICv2 reports that Square Enix is developing a new board game titled Chocobo's Scout Frenzy, which is also slated for a 2027 release. The title is currently expected to launch in either the second or third quarter of 2027, placing its arrival between April and September. A definitive release date has not yet been confirmed, but the company is planning to announce more specific timing in the near future.

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The board game is designed for two to five players aged 10 and up, with matches lasting approximately 30 minutes. Participants control Chocobos on a shared board, striving to collect Gysahl Greens, which are fictional vegetables that serve as a favorite food for the bird-like creatures in the series. The core mechanic involves drawing cards from a central pile, with each card containing either a positive or negative outcome.

Positive Score cards typically feature Gysahl Greens, allowing players to advance their collection goals. Conversely, negative cards introduce obstacles in the form of iconic monsters such as Goblins, Bombs, and Iron Giants. The player who accumulates the highest Score from their collected cards by the end of the game is declared the winner. This mechanic encourages strategic risk-taking as players weigh the potential rewards of Greens against the dangers of encountering hostile creatures.

Broader 2027 Franchise Celebrations

The 2027 slate extends beyond video games and board games, as the franchise is also celebrating its 40th anniversary. Square Enix is preparing a new compilation album that will feature musical tracks from every core entry in the main series. This audio release serves as a tribute to the franchise's long history and its reputation for iconic soundtracks. Fans of the music will have a new opportunity to experience the compositions that have defined the series for four decades.

Additionally, Final Fantasy 14, the popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game, is preparing to launch its next major expansion titled Evercold. This update will introduce new content to the existing MMORPG, continuing the live-service model that has kept the player base engaged. The expansion represents another pillar of the 2027 strategy, catering to players who prefer ongoing, community-driven experiences over single-player narratives.

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Future Titles and Fan Expectations

While the 2027 schedule is packed, speculation continues regarding the potential remake of Final Fantasy 9. Many fans have long desired a modern reimagining of the classic title, and the absence of an official confirmation has left room for hope. The company has not yet announced any definitive plans for this specific project, but the anniversary year provides an opportune moment for major reveals.

The diverse range of products announced for 2027 demonstrates Square Enix's commitment to maintaining relevance across multiple gaming genres. By offering a mix of single-player RPGs, MMORPG updates, music compilations, and accessible board games, the publisher aims to engage different segments of its global audience. The release of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation and Chocobo's Scout Frenzy highlights the company's ability to deliver both high-fidelity digital experiences and traditional tabletop entertainment.