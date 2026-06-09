Square Enix Announces Kingdom Hearts Collection for PS5 and Modern Consoles

Square Enix has revealed a new Kingdom Hearts Collection that bundles the first three mainline games with all DLC and spin-off content, set for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on October 8, 2026. The collection includes Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX-, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, along with exclusive bonus keyblades for early purchasers.

Square Enix has announced a comprehensive collection of Kingdom Hearts games, bringing the beloved action RPG series from the PlayStation 2 era to modern consoles including the PlayStation 5.

The new Kingdom Hearts Collection will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC starting October 8, 2026. It bundles the complete narratives of the first three mainline entries: Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX-, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III along with its Re Mind DLC. This release aims to provide both new and veteran players with a streamlined, all-in-one experience.

The collection will also incorporate a wide array of additional content from various spin-off titles throughout the franchise, ensuring a thorough journey through the series' expansive lore. For customers who purchase either the digital or physical edition of the Kingdom Hearts Collection, or the digital edition of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC), exclusive keyblades are being offered as bonuses: a Long Night keyblade, a Midnight Blue keyblade, and a Phantom Green keyblade.

This initiative by Square Enix follows a trend of remastering and re-releasing classic JRPG franchises for current-generation platforms, making them more accessible. The announcement was made during Nintendo's Direct presentation, which underscores the cross-platform nature of this release. The Kingdom Hearts series, created by Tetsuya Nomura, combines Disney and Final Fantasy elements in an action-packed RPG format that has defined a generation of gamers.

With the PS5's enhanced hardware capabilities, these games will likely feature improved resolution, frame rates, and loading times. The collection's 2026 release date gives Square Enix ample time to polish the ports and possibly integrate further features. Fans can anticipate that all essential story content, previously spread across multiple discs and platforms, will be consolidated into one definitive package. The inclusion of the Re Mind DLC is particularly significant as it expands on the narrative of Kingdom Hearts III.

Alongside this major news, the update also briefly mentions other entertainment headlines such as a new trailer for the film The Kidnapping of Arabella starring Chris Pine, a trailer for Whalefall with Austin Abrams, Elijah Wood's reflections on playing Frodo Baggins, a special popcorn bucket for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and Peacock's weekly premiere slate. However, the Kingdom Hearts Collection remains the central focus of this news roundup





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