Square Enix Announces High-Price Tidus Watch for Final Fantasy X 25th Anniversary

Square Enix releases a limited edition Tidus-themed watch for Final Fantasy X 25th anniversary, priced at $495. The collectible drops November 30, 2026, alongside other merchandise.

Square Enix is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beloved role-playing game Final Fantasy X with a series of exclusive merchandise releases. The celebration includes new collectibles such as figures, plushes, and apparel for fans of the franchise. A significant new announcement details a high-end timepiece dedicated to the character Tidus, designed to honor the game's iconic legacy.

Official Merchandise Launch Details

The latest official collection arrives on November 30, 2026, marking a major milestone for the Square Enix property. In addition to the new watch, the anniversary lineup features a range of items including new Yuna and Tidus figures, plushes, and shirts. Square Enix has also partnered with other platforms to release the Final Fantasy X/10-2 HD Remaster on Switch 2 and Xbox. These simultaneous releases ensure that new generations of players can experience the turn-based combat and compelling narrative of the original title.

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Tidus-Themed Timepiece Specifications

Hobby Genki is listing the FINAL FANTASY X - Tendence De'Color Watch in Tidus Mode for ¥78,550, which equals approximately $495 USD. This 50mm watch belongs to the Tendence De'Color series and captures the essence of Spira's oceans with an ice-blue and white gradient. The official listing highlights the logo of the Zanarkand Abes, the Blitzball team Tidus plays for before arriving in Spira. The timepiece features custom hands modeled after the Brotherhood and Ultimate Weapon swords from the game. It also includes a Blitzball second hand to pay homage to the sport featured prominently in the story.

High Demand and Limited Availability

The premium price point of the Tidus watch has not prevented it from selling out immediately upon listing on Hobby Genki. The website currently shows the item as unavailable, with little expectation of restocks due to limited manufacturing. A matching Yuna watch is also part of the collection, though specific pricing details for that variant remain distinct from the Tidus model. The rapid sell-out indicates strong demand for high-end collector items related to Final Fantasy X, which remains one of the most popular entries in the long-running series since its December 17, 2001 debut.

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Alternative Collectibles for Fans

For consumers seeking more affordable options, Square Enix offers matching Yuna and Tidus plushies and scale figures as part of the same anniversary collection. These items provide a budget-friendly way to celebrate the 25th anniversary without the investment required for the luxury watch. Fans interested in replaying the story can purchase the HD Remaster on Switch 2 or Xbox. OpenCritic reviews for the title show a Top Critic Average of 83/100, with 89% of critics recommending the game. The original release was rated T for Teen by the ESRB for mild blood, mild suggestive themes, and violence.

Future Anniversary Celebrations Planned

Square Enix and its partners are expected to announce additional merchandise as the 25th-anniversary celebrations continue through the coming months. The developer continues to leverage the enduring popularity of Tidus and Yuna to engage both long-time fans and new players. The inclusion of game-specific details like the Zanarkand Abes logo on the watch demonstrates the depth of lore incorporated into the official products. As the November 30, 2026 release date approaches, anticipation remains high for what other official releases might join the existing lineup.