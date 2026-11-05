Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy IX Jigsaw Puzzles for 25th Anniversary

Square Enix celebrates Final Fantasy IX's 25th anniversary with three new 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles. Explore details on the July and November 2026 release dates, pricing, and design.

Square Enix has announced a new line of merchandise to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the beloved role-playing game Final Fantasy IX. The latest offering is titled FINAL FANTASY IX Jigsaw Puzzle Reclusion, which is now available for pre-order through the official Square Enix Store. This release marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which originally launched on the PlayStation in July 2000 and has since been hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time.

Jigsaw Puzzle Reclusion Launch Details

The Final Fantasy IX Jigsaw Puzzle Reclusion is designed to commemorate a quarter-century of the game's legacy. It consists of 1000 pieces, providing a substantial challenge for enthusiasts. The puzzle features a beautiful scene from the game and measures H 20.08 in x W 28.94 in (H 51cm x W 73.5cm) when completed. Square Enix has set the retail price at a respectable $39.99, making it an accessible collectible for fans. The puzzle is scheduled to launch sometime in July, offering a perfect offline activity for players away from the screen.

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Denouement and Integrity Puzzle Pre-orders

Customers can also pre-order two additional jigsaw puzzles inspired by the title: FINAL FANTASY IX Jigsaw Puzzle Denouement and FINAL FANTASY IX Jigsaw Puzzle Integrity. Both of these puzzles also consist of 1,000 pieces each and commemorate some of the best moments from the game. While the Reclusion puzzle ships in July, these two titles will begin shipping in November 2026. This staggered release strategy allows fans to collect multiple pieces of official merchandise over time. Each puzzle offers a unique visual representation of the game's rich narrative and character designs.

Story and Characters Overview

Final Fantasy IX tells the story of Zidane Tribal, a thief tasked with kidnapping Princess Garnet Til Alexandrios XVII by a neighboring nation. The narrative unfolds in a world of warring nations, where Zidane, Garnet, and a host of eccentric characters join forces. Their primary objective is to take down Queen Brahne, the reason behind the war and Garnet's mother. This plot forms the backbone of the game that has captivated players since its 2000 debut on the PlayStation. The game was originally developed by Square Enix and published by Square Enix. It is rated ESRB T for Teen due to violence and mild language. The game runs on the Unity engine in its remastered version.

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Remaster and Animated Series Development

Final Fantasy IX received an official remaster in 2016, which welcomed graphical enhancements and added gameplay features. This remaster has allowed a new generation of players to experience the story. In addition to the remaster, an animated television show inspired by the world is currently in development at Cyber Group Studios. This project adds to the excitement for fans, showing that the world of Final Fantasy IX is still alive and well. The franchise has seen its popularity endure despite the industry coming on in leaps and bounds since the original launch. OpenCritic Reviews note a Top Critic Avg of 81/100, with Critics Rec at 81%.

Additional Final Fantasy Merchandise

Beyond the jigsaw puzzles, Square Enix has announced other Final Fantasy news. A new card game booster set called Final Fantasy: Memories Of Life officially arrives a little later this month. According to the announcement, the Final Fantasy Memories of Life set contains 118 standard card types and 167 premium card types. This gives collectors plenty to look for when opening packs. The premium selection includes 130 premium versions of standard cards, 35 full-art premium cards, one Noir card, and one Special card. These releases demonstrate the enduring commercial and creative vitality of the brand. Fans can enjoy various forms of engagement with the franchise, from physical puzzles to digital card collecting.