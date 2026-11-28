Square Enix confirms a 40th Anniversary music album featuring one track from each mainline game, including Final Fantasy 9. The Crystal Edition releases in January 2027.

Square Enix has officially confirmed the release of a special commemorative music collection titled Final Fantasy 40th Anniversary: The Crystal Edition. This audio project will be available on both CD and vinyl formats, marking a significant milestone for the iconic role-playing game franchise. The announcement brings renewed attention to the series legacy, particularly regarding the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 9, which occurred in 2025 but was celebrated with limited fanfare beyond a minor blog post.

One Track Per Mainline Game

The Crystal Edition features a curated selection of music representing the entire history of the franchise. The album contains exactly one song from each of the 16 mainline games in the series. This includes tracks ranging from the original 1987 title through the most recent entry, Final Fantasy 16. The selection aims to provide a comprehensive musical journey through the decades of the series development.

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Among the featured tracks is the iconic song "Not Alone" from Final Fantasy 9. This choice highlights the enduring popularity of the 2000 classic, which remains a favorite among fans and is often cited as one of the best entries in the long-running series. The inclusion of such specific tracks allows listeners to experience key emotional moments from each game through their soundtracks.

Nostalgia and Emotional Connection

Square Enix described the motivation behind the compilation as a way to capture the hearts of gamers worldwide. The official product description states that the music has helped bring incredible scenes to life for generations of players. The company emphasized that these songs are tied to fundamental human experiences within the games, such as starting an epic journey, bonding with friends, or facing insurmountable odds in battle.

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The publisher also highlighted the role of the music in emotional farewells and memorable plot resolutions. By compiling 16 of the best songs, the label aims to help players make those memories come rushing back. This approach positions the album not just as a collection of audio files, but as a vessel for nostalgia and personal connection to the narrative arcs of the franchise.

Pricing and Release Date

The commemorative collection is scheduled to launch on January 6, 2027. This release date provides a timely cultural event leading up to other major franchise announcements. The pricing has been established on the Japanese store, offering a rough estimate for international markets. The CD version is priced at 3,600 yen, which is approximately $23, while the vinyl record is set at 8,000 yen, or roughly $51.

Final prices for consumers in Europe and the USA may be slightly higher due to shipping and manufacturing costs. Product pages for these regions were not yet live at the time of the announcement, but the Japanese pricing sets a clear benchmark for the value of the physical media. The release will offer collectors a tangible way to support the franchise's 40-year history.

Context for Final Fantasy 9 Fans

For a long time, fans have requested a remake of Final Fantasy 9 from Square Enix. The 25th anniversary in 2025 did not result in such a project, with 2026 also being relatively quiet aside from occasional merchandise releases. However, the upcoming album serves as a fitting tribute to the game. It acknowledges the title's status as one of the most popular JRPGs ever made without requiring a full graphical overhaul.

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The January 2027 launch coincides with a period of heightened interest in the broader Final Fantasy universe. This timing aligns with the anticipated release of the final part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. By releasing this album now, Square Enix maintains engagement with long-time supporters while building momentum for upcoming major titles. The collection ensures that classic soundtracks remain relevant in the modern gaming landscape.