'Spyro the Dragon' is Back With His First New Game in Years

Toys for Bob takes everyone's favorite dragon off the shelf for 2027's 'Spyro: A Realm Beyond.'

. Plot-wise, the game will see the lil dragon stranded in a new realm. It’s also under threat of an invading force called the Scavs, so it falls to him to stop them and their leader while making new friends and finding his way home.

At time of writing, it’s unclear who the big bad is, and whether we’ll see any returning faces—particularly Sparx, his longtime buddy that’s also been an in-game health bar.biggest feature is Spyro’s ability to fully fly. As a tiny dragon, he could only glide and hover in the previous games, with the occasional boost from gateways in specific levels. Here, he’s got bigger wings and he can fly to his heart’s content at the push of a button.

Lou Studdert, Toys for Bob’s associate creative director, toldthis was the studio’s first focus in the prototype phase, and that it’ll “amplify what it means to be a dragon. ” Open flight was a “natural” extension of previous entries imbuing a sense of discovery and “zen-like flow.

” But this doesn’t mean levels are now a cakewalk, as Spyro will have to dive down to increase flight speed or ignite campfires so the wind helps his movement.and we can’t wait for it to hit PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S in spring 2027. If ‘Infamous’ Returns, It Needs to Rethink Its MoralsParamount Does a Paramount, Kills ‘Avatar’ Game If you were looking forward to Saber's 'Avatar' action-RPG, you should go on ahead and get that fighting game next month.

The Summer Game Fest showcase has come and gone for 2026, so we've put down our favorite trailers of the giant lot. One of the most popular stories in the Turtles franchise is coming to console and PC from a new developer.





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