Spying on Vehicles: Secret Cameras Hidden in Vehicles to Catch Benefit Cheats

The article discusses a plan to deploy camera surveillance in vehicles to catch benefit cheats in the act of defrauding the system, using video footage to prove their crimes and obtain court evidence. This is part of a larger live surveillance strategy by the Department for Work and Pensions aimed at saving billions from the benefits bill through fraud prevention.

Spy cameras hidden in vehicles are to be rolled out later this year in a bid to catch benefit cheats in the act of defrauding the system.

Video surveillance cameras will be concealed both inside and outside vehicles to secretly film fraudsters and obtain damning footage which can later be used as evidence in court to prove they have been on the fiddle. The strategy is expected to become operational in September 2026 with vehicles equipped with the high-tech cameras which can capture images after dark and will be deployed outside homes and places of work following tip-offs and intelligence.

It is part of the Department for Work and Pensions 'live surveillance strategy' and is reminiscent of the TV detector vans which roamed Britain's neighbourhoods using electronic equipment to locate homes watching TV without a licence.





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Crime Justice Technology Video Cameras Spy Cameras Benefit Cheats Vehicle Surveillance Secret Cameras Benefit Fraud Benefit Savings Digital Evidence Car Footage DWP Live Surveillance Strategy TV Detector Vans Electronic Equipment Electronic Surveillance In-Vehicle Devices Benefit Verification Bank Account Searches Live Surveillance Footage Encrypted Video Storage Tech Undermines Public Trust

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Spy Cameras to Be Hidden in Vehicles to Catch Benefit CheatsVehicles will be equipped with video surveillance cameras to secretly film as suspects misuse benefits. This is part of a live surveillance strategy launched by the Department for Work and Pensions to catch benefit cheats.

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Spy Cameras to Be Hidden in Vehicles to Catch Benefit CheatsVehicles will be equipped with video surveillance cameras to secretly film as suspects misuse benefits. This is part of a live surveillance strategy launched by the Department for Work and Pensions to catch benefit cheats.

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