The popular manga series Spy x Family is taking an unexpected break after Chapter 136, pushing the next chapter release into July. The hiatus comes as the story rapidly escalates with new information surrounding Donovan Desmond, Operation Strix facing fresh complications, and Loid Forger confronting increasingly personal conflicts.

For years, Spy x Family has balanced comedy , espionage, and heartfelt family drama , but the manga is now entering one of its most consequential stretches yet.

As readers continue processing major revelations from the recent Term Break Arc, creator Tatsuya Endo has confirmed that the series will be taking an unexpected break following Chapter 136 on June 22, 2026. The announcement arrives via Tatsuya Endo's official X account, @_tatsuyaendo_, at a time when the story is rapidly escalating. With new information surrounding Donovan Desmond, Operation Strix facing fresh complications, and Loid Forger confronting increasingly personal conflicts, fans were hoping for uninterrupted momentum.

Instead, the biweekly manga will pause, pushing the next chapter release into July. Spy x Family Takes a Short Break After Chapter 136 Shortly after Chapter 136 debuted on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform, Endo informed readers that the scheduled June 22 update would not take place at that time. The hiatus means fans will wait roughly a month between chapters, a longer gap than the manga's normal release schedule.

Assuming no additional delays are announced, Chapter 137 is currently expected to arrive on July 5, 2026, through the Manga Plus platform. While breaks are not unusual in the manga industry, the timing has surprised readers given how many major storylines are currently reaching critical turning points. The creator also teased that Spy x Family Chapter 136 sets the stage for an ‘explosive’ development.

That description has only intensified speculation among fans, especially after the series spent recent chapters laying groundwork for significant character and political conflicts that could reshape the future of Operation Strix. Loid's Growing Emotional Conflict in Spy x Family Is Becoming Impossible To Ignore Although the mission to prevent another war between Westalis and Ostania remains Loid's top priority, recent chapters have increasingly focused on his changing relationship with the Forger family, specifically his romance with Yor.

What began as a carefully constructed cover identity is becoming much harder for Twilight to separate from his genuine emotions. One of the clearest examples came in Chapter 128, when Loid instinctively put himself in danger to protect Yor. For a spy known for meticulous planning and emotional detachment, the decision stood out as unusually impulsive and fans loved it. His actions suggested that protecting Yor had become more than simply preserving the success of Operation Strix.

The stakes have never been higher as the recent reveal surrounding Donovan Desmond has added new layers to the story's main mystery, while Loid's emotional attachment to Yor and Anya threatens to complicate every aspect of his mission. With Spy x Family Chapter 137 now set for July, readers will have extra time to speculate about where Endo plans to take one of modern manga's most beloved families next





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Spy X Family Tatsuya Endo Chapter 136 Hiatus Chapter 137 Donovan Desmond Operation Strix Loid Forger Yor Anya Term Break Arc Major Revelations Critical Turning Points Explosive Development Balanced Comedy Espionage And Heartfelt Family Drama Mission To Prevent Another War Between Westali Romance With Yor Changing Relationship With The Forger Family Emotional Attachment To Yor And Anya Mission To Preserve The Success Of Operation S Protecting Yor Had Become More Than Simply Pre Tense Encounter Involving Members Of The State Wrestling With Feelings He Cannot Easily Expla Recognizing Reactions That Seem Difficult To F

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