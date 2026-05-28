Spy x Family Studio Shares Exciting Update Amid Season 4 Delay

Spy x Family premiered its highly anticipated Season 3 in October as part of the Fall 2025 lineup and immediately drew viewers in with Loid’s tragic backstory. The latest season was a rollercoaster of emotions, blending heartbreaking moments with nonsensical comedy as the characters get involved in some of the most dangerous situations ever.

premiered its highly anticipated Season 3 in October as part of the Fall 2025 lineup and immediately drew viewers in with Loid’s tragic backstory. The latest season was a rollercoaster of emotions, blending heartbreaking moments with nonsensical comedy as the characters get involved in some of the most dangerous situations ever.

After Loid’s backstory, the anime also adapted the Friendship Schemes Arc, where Yor befriends Melinda Desmond, Donovan’s wife. Their friendship is a pivotal point in the story and will prove to be even more crucial in the future.

Additionally,not only highlights Anya’s bravery, but it also gives viewers a true glimpse into Melinda’s dark and chaotic mind.deepen as her feelings for her second son, Damian, are revealed to be unbearably negative. Finally, the season ended in the middle of the Wheeler Arc, where intelligence agents from both Westalis and Ostania are pursuing the mole who stole highly classified documents that could risk breaking the fragile peace between the two countries.

As the season ends with one of the best chapters ever, fans anticipate updates on the fourth season. Unfortunately, the studio has yet to renew the series for Season 4, but there’s something else fans should look forward to. Extra Mission II , the event will welcome the voice actors of the series. A similar event was held over two and a half years ago, where the cast members did live dubbing and talked about their behind-the-scenes experience.

While there is a chance that the fourth season will be announced during the event, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. also leaves a cryptic message about the anime’s future in another post, but made no mention of Season 4 or any upcoming projects. The delay in the announcement means fans will have to wait longer for the story to continue, perhaps in 2027 or even later.

The previous seasons have been released in inconsistent time frames, so there’s no sure way to speculate a release window. While the delay is disappointing, it will allow the studio more than enough material to continue production, as the manga will keep releasing new chapters on a biweekly schedule. The fourth season will be even more intriguing, as it is expected to adapt the Term Finals, Love and War, and Term Break Arcs, each offering its ownand heartbreaking moments.

The first three seasons of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The manga is available to read on the official apps of Manga Plus and Shonen Jump. You can also check out the series on the official Viz Media website, where you will find all the chapters as well as links to the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes.





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