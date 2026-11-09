Spy x Family Season 4 and Second Movie Announced for 2027

Studio WIT and CloverWorks confirm Spy x Family Season 4 and a second feature film are scheduled for 2027, expanding the franchise with new adventures for the Forger family.

Studio WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks have officially confirmed that the popular anime series Spy x Family will launch its fourth season in 2027. This announcement was made during the SPY x FAMILY ANIME EXTRA MISSION II event held in Japan, where the production team revealed exciting news for the global fanbase. Alongside the television season, the franchise is simultaneously developing a second feature film, ensuring two major releases for audiences in the coming year.

Release Timeline for New Projects

While the fourth season is confirmed for 2027, neither the television series nor the new movie has received an exact release date yet. The second film is scheduled to reach Japanese theaters next year, providing fans with immediate content to anticipate before the television season begins. These dual announcements guarantee that the Spy x Family brand will maintain a strong presence in both television and theatrical markets throughout 2027. The production team shared this schedule to manage expectations while keeping the momentum high for the long-running property.

Also read Spy x Family Confirms Season 4 and New 2027 Movie

Visuals and Production Staff Roles

The announcement for the fourth season was accompanied by a fresh illustration depicting the main characters walking through a European-style city. The image features Loid Forger, Yor Forger, Anya Forger, and the dog Bond navigating a street where newspaper pages blow across the scene. This visual art sets the tone for the upcoming return, highlighting the family dynamic that drives the narrative. Director Yasuhiro Akamatsu is set to return for the new season, continuing his work with animation studios WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks.

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Original Story and Spy Mission Details

Adapted from the manga by Tatsuya Endo, the series originally debuted in 2022 and centers on a household built around a secret assignment. Loid Forger, an intelligence agent known as Twilight, adopts Anya and marries Yor to create a convincing family identity. His mission requires him to get close to a prominent politician through an elite school, but his new family comes with dangerous secrets of its own. The production team has not yet revealed the specific storyline for the new season, leaving room for speculation among dedicated viewers.

Viewing Options for Global Audiences

Crunchyroll currently carries the first three seasons of the anime, serving as the primary hub for international viewers to follow the story. The platform has been instrumental in bringing the series to a global audience since its initial release. With the fourth season and the second film both scheduled for 2027, the franchise will continue to expand its reach across multiple platforms. Fans can look forward to more adventures featuring the Forger family as they navigate their double lives with humor and heart.