‘Spy x Family’ Season 4 and New Theatrical Film Set for 2027

Toho has confirmed a fourth season of ‘Spy x Family’ for 2027, along with a new theatrical film set to open in Japan the same year.

To mark the news, Toho released a teaser visual for Season 4, the first image from the new season to show the Forger family back together.

In it, Loid, Yor, Anya and Bond stroll down a European-style city street as newspaper pages blow past them. The series is adapted from the manga by Endo Tatsuya. Papua New Guinea's Most Expensive Film, 'Mussau: The First Song,' Wraps Shoot, Unveils First Looks The anime first aired on television in 2022 and has since built a worldwide following with its blend of action and comedy.

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Its story follows the Forgers, a household that keeps up the appearance of an ordinary life while each member hides something. At its center is Loid Forger, an expert spy who assembles a fake family to carry out a classified assignment. Operating under the code name Twilight, he poses as a devoted husband and father so he can get inside an elite school and close to a prominent politician, with world peace hanging on the outcome.

His cover has gaps he doesn’t know about. His wife, Yor, is secretly a trained assassin, and neither spouse knows the other’s true identity. Their adopted daughter Anya can read minds and knows exactly who both of them are. The family dog, Bond, can see the future.

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The new film will be a further cinema release for the franchise. Toho said release dates, story and production details for both the series and the film would come later. Founded in 1932, Toho operates across film production, distribution and exhibition, live theater, anime and urban real estate development. Its anime business, which the company has been growing internationally, runs under the Toho Animation label, which is also home to “My Hero Academia” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.

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