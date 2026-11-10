Spy x Family Season 4 and New Movie Greenlit for 2027 Release

Spy x Family has received a green light for Season 4 and a new feature film, both scheduled for 2027. The official website confirmed the timeline for fans of the anime.

Spy x Family, the anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endo's manga series of the same name, is returning with a new television season and a new feature film. The official Spy x Family website announced that Season 4 and a new Spy x Family movie have both been greenlit and are scheduled for release sometime in 2027.

The announcement arrives nearly a year after Season 3 debuted, a period without major franchise updates. The source notes that both the anime and the manga remain popular, with a recent English release on the New York Times Best Sellers list and the latest Japanese manga volume reaching shelves.

Also read ‘Spy x Family’ Season 4 and New Theatrical Film Set for 2027

Season 4 and Movie Confirmed for 2027 Release

The official Spy x Family website confirmed that Season 4 and a new Spy x Family movie are both scheduled for release in 2027. The source does not specify a month or exact date for either project.

A teaser image for Spy x Family Season 4 has already been released. It offers glimpses of potential story arcs that could be featured, although the image alone does not confirm which arcs will be adapted.

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Three seasons of the anime have aired so far, with the latest episode airing in December 2025. The 2027 timeline places the next season and the next film well after that most recent broadcast.

Premise and Characters Behind the Anime Series

The series takes place in a world where two rival countries maintain an uneasy peace following a war. Within that setting, Spy x Family follows a spy operating under a false identity and a household built on secrets.

Agent Twilight, voiced by Alex Organ in English and Takuya Eguchi in Japanese, is a spy from Westalis. He is assigned Operation Strix, a mission that requires him to form a fake family, enroll a child in a prestigious private school, and get close to politician Donovan Desmond, whose children attend the same institution.

Agent Twilight does not know that his fake family has secrets of its own. His wife, Yor Forger, voiced by Natalie Van Sistine in English and Saori Hayami in Japanese, is secretly an assassin who works at City Hall. His daughter, Anya, voiced by Megan Shipman in English and Atsumi Tanezaki in Japanese, is a telepath.

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Spy x Family Code White and the Film Franchise

The franchise's first anime film, Spy x Family Code: White, was released in 2023 and grossed $95.7 million worldwide. According to the source, it features an original story not found in the manga, and that story does not contradict the established canon.

Plot details for the next Spy x Family movie have not been revealed. It remains unclear whether the film will feature another original story outside the manga or adapt an existing story arc from Tatsuya Endo's manga.

For fans, the central open questions are which story arcs Season 4 will cover and whether the new movie will follow the original-story approach of Code White. The official announcement, as reported in the source, does not answer either question yet.