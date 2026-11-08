Spy x Family Season 4 and New Movie Announced for 2027

Toho confirms Spy x Family Season 4 and a new feature film returning in 2027, bringing Loid, Anya, and Yor back to theaters and screens with new manga arcs.

Producer Toho has officially confirmed that the globally popular Spy x Family franchise is returning next year with a dual announcement. The studio revealed plans for Season 4 of the television anime series alongside a new feature film release, marking a major milestone for the property. This confirmation arrives following the massive success of the original manga debut by author Tatsuya Endo in 2019 and the subsequent explosion in popularity driven by its previous anime adaptations.

Season 4 and Movie Release Timeline

Season 4 is scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, according to the latest official statements. Toho has released the first official visual for the new episodes, providing fans with their initial look at the character designs and tone for the upcoming season. The studio aims to highlight the balance of comedy, danger, and heartfelt moments that define the series.

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The new feature film is also slated to hit theaters across Japan sometime next year, though concrete release dates have not yet been disclosed. Neither the television season nor the theatrical film have revealed information regarding international streaming platforms or specific distribution partners as of this time. Fans waiting for global release details must await further official announcements from the production committee.

Continuation of Loid Forger Mission

The narrative picks up directly where the previous season left off, continuing the complex spy operation known as Operation Strix. This arc places Loid Forger in his most dangerous situation yet, as his cover identity is nearly exposed due to a spy operation that went too far. The upcoming animation will adapt material from the manga that details these critical security breaches and their consequences.

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Viewers can expect to see significant developments in the lives of the entire Forger family. Anya Forger faces the challenge of making it through the finals of her first term at Eden Academy. This academic milestone involves major interactions with her classmate Damien Desmond, some of which are visible in the newly released promotional poster for Season 4.

Manga Arcs and Production Details

The new season and film will adapt some of the most highly anticipated storylines from Tatsuya Endo's source material. One key element fans can look forward to is a major flashback sequence that provides deeper context to the characters' pasts. These flashbacks are expected to expand on the emotional depth and backstory elements that have contributed to the franchise's enduring appeal.

Despite the excitement surrounding the announcement, specific production details remain limited. The production studio, creative staff, and voice cast have not yet been fully confirmed or publicly announced for these upcoming projects. As the franchise prepares for this major showcase, stakeholders have not yet shared comprehensive technical or personnel information.

Industry observers anticipate that additional updates on the production side may emerge as the projects progress toward their 2027 and next year targets. The initial visual release serves as a teaser to maintain momentum while the detailed production schedules are finalized. Enthusiasts are encouraged to stay alert for further revelations during upcoming industry events.