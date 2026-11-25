Spy Classroom anime gets official April 2027 release window with new trailer. Studio Sunrise and Felix Film adapt hit manga featuring dangerous assassins protecting children.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the spy action series Spy Classroom is finally moving from manga to screen with a confirmed launch in April 2027. Studio Sunrise, in collaboration with Felix Film, has released the first full trailer for the series, offering fans their first real glimpse into the high-stakes world of classroom espionage. This debut marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which has steadily built a dedicated following since its serialization began.

Spy Classroom Anime Trailer Details

The new trailer confirms the specific April 2027 timeline for the series premiere, establishing a clear target for fans who have been waiting for an adaptation. While the month is set, no exact day or international distribution plans have been announced at this stage. The visual style in the trailer highlights the unique blend of cute character designs and intense action sequences that define the source material. This presentation aims to capture the energetic tone that has made the manga a standout hit on Shonen Jump+ since its 2022 debut.

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Production Team and Creative Staff

Renowned director Shinsuke Gomi is leading the creative efforts for the anime adaptation, bringing his experience to the complex narrative of Spy Classroom. Character designs are handled by Junko Yamanaka, whose work establishes the visual identity for the cast of young assassins. The series scripts are being crafted by Takaomi Kanasaki, who must navigate the intricate plot details and dialogue required for this spy thriller. Music composition is a collaborative effort featuring Hiroshi Nakamura, Kenta Higashiohji, and Dai Haraguchi, overseen by Bandai Namco Filmworks.

Confirmed Voice Cast and Opening Theme

A robust voice cast has been assembled to bring the spy students to life, including Atsumi Tanezaki as Rita and Kentaro Kumagai as Doug. The ensemble also features Hitomi Ohwada as Hana, Satoshi Hino as Luke, Mariya Ise as Silvia, and Romi Park as Erina. Supporting roles are filled by Tetsu Inada as Gordon, Mirei Kumagai as Mac, and Sumire Morohoshi as Una. Fans can also listen to the opening theme, titled Bibayatarametta, performed by the popular singer Ado, which is featured prominently in the new trailer.

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Manga Source Material and Future Chapters

Original creator Yu Chiba officially confirmed that the manga series will continue running beyond the current anime adaptation. Spy Classroom has remained a prominent fixture in Shonen Jump+ readership, though the release schedule for the manga has become more relaxed over the past year. Chiba has not yet disclosed the specific number of remaining chapters, leaving the total story length open-ended for now. This ongoing serialization ensures that the source material will remain active while the anime prepares for its 2027 debut.

Real-World Impact and Audience Reception

The upcoming adaptation is expected to introduce a new wave of viewers to the unique premise of assassins protecting children under the guise of teachers. The balance of humor and unexpected action in the manga has already garnered praise, and the anime aims to replicate that energy on screen. As the April 2027 launch date approaches, anticipation continues to build among fans of both the manga and the spy action genre. The project represents a major addition to the coming anime calendar, promising a distinct viewing experience for those interested in this niche subgenre.