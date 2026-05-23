Spy Cameras to Be Hidden in Vehicles to Catch Benefit Cheats

Vehicles will be equipped with video surveillance cameras to secretly film as suspects misuse benefits. This is part of a live surveillance strategy launched by the Department for Work and Pensions to catch benefit cheats.

Spy cameras hidden in vehicles are to be rolled out later this year in a bid to catch benefit cheats in the act of defrauding the system.

Video surveillance cameras will be concealed both inside and outside vehicles to secretly film fraudsters and obtain damning footage which can later be used as evidence in court to prove they have been on the fiddle. The strategy is expected to become operational in September (2026) with vehicles equipped with the high-tech cameras. This is part of the Department for Work and Pensions live surveillance strategy and is reminiscent of the TV detector vans.

But DWP anti-fraud staff will be able to conduct stakeouts on suspects while controlling the vehicle cameras from remote locations. The new tactic emerged in a £2.4 million DWP tender in which it requires live surveillance kit on a three to five-year-long contract. Potential suppliers had until last Monday (May 18) to submit their bids. The new tactic has been made possible by powers in the Public Authorities (Fraud Error and Recovery) Act 2025.





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Spy Cameras Vehicle Surveillance Benefit Cheats Fraudulent Benefits Department For Work And Pensions Public Authorities (Fraud Error And Recovery)

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Spy Cameras to Be Hidden in Vehicles to Catch Benefit CheatsVehicles will be equipped with video surveillance cameras to secretly film as suspects misuse benefits. This is part of a live surveillance strategy launched by the Department for Work and Pensions to catch benefit cheats.

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