Spurs vs. Thunder Livestream: How to Watch Game 7 Online for Free

The winner of tonight's game goes on to face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The San Antonio Spurs pulled out a dominant win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night, to set up a winner-take-all Game 7 matchup in theLed by star center Victor Wembanyama and his 28 points, the Spurs routed OKC by a score of 118-91 in Game 6 of their18 Jokes Cut From 'The Roast of Kevin Hart,' From His Sex Tape to Vegas Cheating Scandal San Antonio takes on the Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City tonight, Saturday, May 30.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the game airing live on NBC. Viewers can watch the San Antonio vs. OKC game on TV through their local NBC affiliate. GET: DIRECTV 5-DAY FREE TRIALThe NBA playoffs have been a ratings win for NBC.

The Spurs’ 122-115 double overtime victory over Oklahoma City last week was the most-watched Western Conference final Game 1 in league history,The first two rounds of the NBA playoffs aired across ABC, ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, averaging 4.5 million viewrs per game. James Bond Search: ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Star Tom Francis Auditions to Be Next 007 ‘Masters of the Universe’: Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes and Idris Elba Star in Save the Children PSA James Bond Auditions Have Officially Started, ‘Game of Thrones’ Casting Vet Nina Gold Tapped to Find Next 007





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