Spurs vs Thunder Game 7: Historic Showdown for NBA Finals Berth

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in a decisive Game 7 for the Western Conference title. The winner advances to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. This marks only the second time in NBA history that two teams with 62+ wins meet in a Game 7.

High Stakes in Oklahoma City

High Stakes in Oklahoma City

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated Game 7s in recent NBA history. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The winner will face the New York Knicks, who clinched the Eastern Conference title earlier this week.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated Game 7s in recent NBA history. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The winner will face the New York Knicks, who clinched the Eastern Conference title earlier this week.

This marks only the second time in NBA history that two teams with 62 or more regular-season wins meet in a Game 7, the first since 1981 when the Boston Celtics edged the Philadelphia 76ers. The Thunder, the defending champions, boast a formidable home record, going 6-1 in the 2026 playoffs at Paycom Center. The Spurs, seeking their first Finals appearance since 2014, have shown resilience throughout the series.

Wembanyama vs. Gilgeous-Alexander: A Historic Duel

The series has been defined by the clash between two MVP finalists: San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is the first conference finals Game 7 between top-three MVP finishers since Larry Bird and Julius Erving in 1982. Wembanyama, playing in his first Game 7, called it the "biggest game of my career" before quickly adding, "It's the next game. And if I lose, my season's over."

Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, has led the Thunder with consistency. Oklahoma City boasts a remarkable 9-0 record in games following a playoff loss since the start of the 2025 postseason, winning by an average of 15.4 points. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault emphasized the need to learn from Game 6 and deliver their best performance.

Key Factors for Game 7

Several storylines could decide the outcome. The Spurs' perimeter shooting and ball security will be critical, as turnovers have plagued them at times. De'Aaron Fox, playing through an ankle injury, has struggled in the series, shooting 33.3% from the field and 13.3% from three. His previous Game 7 experience came in 2023 with the Kings, where he shot 5-for-19.

On the Thunder side, depth has been tested. Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell missed Game 4 due to injuries, but the team's supporting cast has stepped up. Luke Kornet, who was a minus in earlier games, posted a plus-13 in Game 6, providing a crucial boost off the bench for the Spurs.

What's at Stake

A Spurs victory would send them to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, a remarkable turnaround built around Wembanyama. A Thunder win would make them the first team to reach consecutive Finals since the Golden State Warriors from 2015 to 2019. Betting odds favor the Thunder at +110 to win the championship, with the Knicks at +210 and Spurs at +270, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Knicks, who swept the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, await the winner. New York has not won a title since 1973, and the pressure is on to end that drought. However, the Western Conference champion is favored at -275 to win the Finals.

Conclusion

Game 7 between the Spurs and Thunder promises drama, star power, and historic implications. As Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, "It'll be a hostile environment, but we've been saying this for a long time: We've had a lot of firsts. This one will be a little bit more important or higher-stakes than all the others." The basketball world will be watching.





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NBA Western Conference Finals Victor Wembanyama Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Finals 2026 Spurs vs Thunder Thunder defending champions Spurs NBA Finals appearance Game 7 preview NBA playoffs Paycom Center Mitch Johnson Mark Daigneault De'Aaron Fox Luke Kornet

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