San Antonio Spurs guards Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox have been upgraded from questionable to available for their upcoming NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Harper, who recently recovered from a slip injury, praised his professional growth under coach Mitch Johnson, while Fox returns from a shin contusion. The duo joins Stephon Castle in the starting lineup, with Harper averaging 18.4 points per game this season.

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Spurs listed Harper as QUESTIONABLE on their initial injury report Thursday night before upgrading him to AVAILABLE 45 minutes prior to their final NBA Cup Group Play contest withSpurs coach Mitch Johnson cited a few reasons for Harper's quick recovery.

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"He's done everything that's been asked of him and more," Johnson said during his pregame availability on Friday. "He's really matured in his preparation, recovery just understanding of all the stuff that you have to do to be a professional this league. " Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center.