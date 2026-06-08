Spurs’ surprising Victor Wembanyama strategy is backfiring in NBA Finals

Every team tries. Most fail.

Much of the Spurs’ defensive scheme revolves around keeping Wembanyama and his unprecedented shot-blocking prowess as close to the basket as possible. He often acts as a floating help defender.

Entering the NBA Finals, most thought Wembanyama would match up defensively with Josh Hart — who is largely considered the worst 3-point shooter in the Knicks starting lineup, which would allow Wembanyama to sag off him and stay in the paint. But across the first two games, Wembanyama has spent much less time on Hart than most predicted. Instead, he’s largely guarded Karl-Anthony Towns. And Towns’ 3-point shooting and playmaking from the elbows have forced Wembanyama out of the paint.

“The challenge has been mostly about will, the will to do it,” Wembanyama said. “I feel like I’ll take a breather at the end of the season. ”Mikal Bridges was asked about Jalen Brunson slipping into the second round when he was drafted.

“I think just sometimes when it leads up to the draft, I think, like, measurements and stuff, all them things, just too important for teams,” Bridges said. “Sometimes, just watch basketball. I don’t know how much more he has to do, winning Player of the Year, National Player of the Year, leading his team to a championship. I don’t know.

I’m not a GM or anything. I think wouldn’t make him wait all the way to the second round. ”Buy Now“Pretty much his message was just let the last two games go,” Stephon Castle said.

“It happened. They were very winnable games. We feel like we gave them those games. We got to let those go and focus on the next one. ”





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