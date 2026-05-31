Led by Victor Wembanyama's record-breaking performances and Julian Champagnie's Game 7 shooting, San Antonio outlasts Oklahoma City 4-3 to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. The Spurs will face the New York Knicks.

Spurs Stun Thunder in Game 7 , Clinch First NBA Finals Berth Since 2014 Behind Wembanyama's Historic Series

Spurs Stun Thunder in Game 7, Clinch First NBA Finals Berth Since 2014 Behind Wembanyama's Historic Series

The San Antonio Spurs are heading back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, completing a stunning 4-3 upset of the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The series featured five different leaders after each game, with the Spurs winning a decisive Game 7 at home behind Victor Wembanyama's historic postseason and timely shooting from Julian Champagnie. San Antonio will now face the New York Knicks, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, in a matchup of two storied franchises seeking to end long championship droughts.

Wembanyama's Legendary Series: Records and Dominance

Victor Wembanyama, at just 22 years old, delivered one of the greatest conference finals performances in NBA history. In Game 1, he erupted for 41 points and 24 rebounds in a double-overtime thriller, becoming the youngest player (22 years, 134 days) to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. He followed that with 33 points and 18 rebounds in a crucial Game 4 road win that evened the series. For the series, Wembanyama averaged 31.4 points, 15.7 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks, shooting 52% from the field. His defensive impact was equally profound: he altered countless shots and anchored a Spurs defense that held Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 38% shooting in the final three games.

Game 7: Champagnie's Historic Shooting Propels Spurs

In the winner-take-all Game 7, Wembanyama contributed 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks, but it was Julian Champagnie who provided the offensive spark. Champagnie poured in 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three-point range, joining Klay Thompson (2016) and Stephen Curry (2015, 2019) as the only players in NBA history to knock down six or more three-pointers in a Conference Finals Game 7. His shooting stretched the Thunder defense and opened up driving lanes for San Antonio's guards, including rookie Dylan Harper, who added 16 points and 8 assists. The Spurs' bench outscored Oklahoma City's reserves 38-22, a key factor in the victory.

Series Breakdown: A Battle of Momentum Swings

The series was a back-and-forth affair, with each team trading wins through the first six games. After the Spurs' Game 1 victory in double overtime, the Thunder responded with two straight wins to take a 2-1 lead, including a 28-point blowout in Game 3. San Antonio evened the series in Game 4 on the road, but Oklahoma City regained control with a Game 5 win behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 38 points. Facing elimination, the Spurs forced a Game 7 with a full-team effort at home in Game 6, setting the stage for the decisive showdown.

Key Contributors: Harper, Castle, and the Supporting Cast

Beyond Wembanyama and Champagnie, rookie Dylan Harper made his presence felt throughout the series. In Game 1, Harper started in place of injured veteran De'Aaron Fox and recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven steals, tying for the second-most steals in a playoff game by a rookie since the stat became official. Rookie guard Stephon Castle also provided crucial minutes, hounding Gilgeous-Alexander and averaging 12 points and 4 assists in the series. Veterans Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson provided steady scoring and leadership, while center Zach Collins battled foul trouble but contributed key defensive stops.

Thunder's Achilles' Heel: Gilgeous-Alexander's Struggles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's reigning MVP, had an uneven series. He exploded for 38 points in Game 5 but shot just 7-of-23 from the field in Game 1 and 9-of-24 in Game 7. The Spurs' defensive scheme, which frequently double-teamed him and forced the ball out of his hands, proved effective. Thunder role players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren stepped up at times, but the team's lack of consistent outside shooting (32% from three in the series) ultimately cost them. Oklahoma City now faces an offseason of questions after falling short of a repeat title.

Historical Context: Spurs Return to Glory, Thunder's Repeat Bid Falls Short

This marks the Spurs' first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, when they defeated the Miami Heat in five games to win their fifth championship. The franchise, known for its championship pedigree under Gregg Popovich, has now returned to the biggest stage with a young core led by Wembanyama. The Thunder, meanwhile, fall short of their goal of reaching back-to-back Finals after winning the championship in 2025. The series also tied the record for most Game 7s in a single postseason (five), matching 1994, 2014, and 2016.

What's Next: Spurs vs. Knicks in a Historic Finals Matchup

The Spurs will face the New York Knicks, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to their first Finals since 1999. The matchup pits two historic franchises against each other, with San Antonio seeking its sixth championship and New York aiming for its first since 1973. The Finals are set to begin next week, with the Spurs looking to continue their Cinderella run. Key storylines include Wembanyama vs. Knicks star Jalen Brunson, the coaching battle between Popovich and Tom Thibodeau, and the contrasting styles of San Antonio's defense and New York's high-powered offense.





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NBA Finals 2026 Victor Wembanyama Game 7 Western Conference Finals Julian Champagnie Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dylan Harper NBA playoffs basketball Gregg Popovich New York Knicks

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