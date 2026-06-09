The San Antonio Spurs defeat the New York Knicks 115-112 in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, snapping the Knicks' thirteen‑game playoff winning streak. Victor Wembanyama scores 32 points while the Spurs' defense forces turnovers in the fourth quarter. The game is set against a backdrop of unprecedented security measures for presidential visitor Donald Trump, with the Secret Service, TSA and NYPD orchestrating a fortified arena.

The 2026 NBA Finals Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Monday night, June 8.

The Spurs, who had already taken the series lead 2-0, used a combination of disciplined defense, sharp shooting and veteran experience to overcome the Knicks and extend their advantage to 3-0. The final score was 115-112 in favor of the Spurs, a result that snapped New York's thirteen‑game playoff winning streak and crystallized San Antonio's early dominance in the series.

San Antonio's attack was spearheaded by seventh‑round pick Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a defensive presence that changed the flow of the game. Wembanyama was instrumental in the second quarter, scoring nine straight points to give the Spurs an early 11‑point cushion. The Spaniard's shooting out of the perimeter was efficient-4‑of‑6 from the field-while his ability to draw fouls set the tone for the offense.

Complementing him were De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, who each contributed 20‑plus points and provided the Spurs with the clutch firepower needed in the fourth quarter. Castle, in particular, hit a decisive three‑pointer with 1:53 remaining that gave San Antonio a 7‑point advantage and effectively closed the door for the Knicks. The Knicks, however, were not idle.

At half‑court, New York had a seven‑point lead thanks to strong performances from OG Anunoby (17 points, 5‑of‑6 from the floor) and Jalen Brunson (15 points). Brunson's aggressive play on the perimeter forced the Spurs into difficult defensive rotations, and his inside game was potent early in the contest. Coach Tom Thibodeau used the available take‑downs strategically, limiting the Spurs' offensive possessions.

Yet the Knicks' defense faltered in the third quarter, allowing San Antonio to recover and take the lead by the end of the half. The Knicks also fell into foul trouble, which further tilted the game in San Antonio's favor as the Spurs advanced to the bonus.

Off the court, the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden was heightened by the anticipated presence of former U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled to attend the NBA Finals in a capacity that required unprecedented security. The Secret Service, the Transportation Security Administration, and the New York Police Department collaborated to transform the arena into a fortified fortress. Security protocols included perimeter fencing, radar scans, and the use of unmanned drones to monitor crowd movements.

Reports from former FBI supervisory special agent James Gagliano confirmed that the measures were designed to preempt any potential threat, ensuring that the presidential visit went uninterrupted. Trump's appearance was widely covered by sports and news media, creating a unique intersection of politics and professional basketball. The game itself was a demonstration of how a team's mental resilience can trump even the most fervent home‑court advantage.

The Knicks had to battle back from a double‑digit deficit, yet the Spurs' defensive intensity remained constant. Their ability to force turnovers and convert them into points was a key factor in keeping New York from mounting a comeback. The Spurs' guard rotation and Ball-Eyeline synergy were particularly effective in the fourth quarter, when they kept their personal fouls in check and capitalized on fast‑break opportunities.

The victory set the stage for the climax of the Finals, with the Spurs looking poised to clinch the championship before the finals back home. New York, meanwhile, had to regroup and confront the tactical changes the Spurs would bring into Game 4. The entrance of an internationally renowned signature player like Wembanyama into the league, combined with the unique security drama surrounding a high‑profile political figure, added layers of intrigue and spectacle to an already gripping series.

As the Spurs hold a 3‑0 series advantage, the NBA community is already speculating on how the four‑game series will unfold. Analysts predict that the Knicks will need to leverage the momentum built during the game to even the series, while the Spurs' coaching staff will likely focus on tightening their perimeter defense to limit the Knicks' back‑court talent.

The ongoing narrative of celebrity involvement-from the Trump appearance to the global attention on Wembanyama-continues to elevate the profile of the NBA Finals beyond the basketball court. The game will undoubtedly be remembered not only for its athletic excellence but also for the broader cultural events that unfolded beside it, from the heightened security protocols to the international allure of a young, high‑scoring French prospect leading his team to new heights.

This comprehensive coverage brings together the intensity of a championship NBA game with the complexities of modern security arrangements and the global spotlight that new stars such as Wembanyama bring to the sport.





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