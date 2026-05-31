Spurs Shock Thunder in Game 7, Advance to NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 to win the Western Conference finals and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

The San Antonio Spurs defied the odds and silenced the Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling Game 7 on Saturday night, winning 111-103 to capture the Western Conference finals and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Led by Victor Wembanyama's 22 points and a barrage of 3-pointers from Julian Champagnie, the Spurs overcame a hostile road environment and a furious Thunder comeback attempt to secure the series victory. Wembanyama, the towering rookie sensation, not only scored efficiently but also anchored the defense with his length and instincts, altering shots and forcing the Thunder into difficult looks throughout the game.

The victory was especially sweet for the Spurs, who started the series with a win in Oklahoma City and ended it the same way, sending the Thunder home in heartbreak after a highly competitive series that saw four of the seven games decided by double digits before the finale. The game itself was a back-and-forth affair befitting a Game 7, a stark contrast to the previous four contests that were largely decided going into the fourth quarter.

San Antonio jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half, fueled by aggressive drives and crisp ball movement. The Thunder, powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's explosive scoring and playmaking, clawed back to make it a one-possession game multiple times, displaying the resilience that made them a top seed. In the third quarter, the Spurs again extended the lead to 11, only for Oklahoma City to respond with a run, cutting the deficit to three points entering the fourth quarter.

The Spurs' depth proved decisive, with Stephon Castle adding 16 points, De'Aaron Fox contributing 15, and Dylan Harper adding 12. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell each scored 11, providing critical secondary scoring. Champagnie was particularly lethal from beyond the arc, draining six of his eight 3-point attempts for 18 of his 20 points, effectively punishing the Thunder's defensive schemes.

The Thunder's Cason Wallace scored 17, with Jared McCain and Alex Caruso adding 12 each, but it wasn't enough to overcome San Antonio's balanced attack. The Spurs also dominated the rebounding battle and forced key turnovers in crucial moments, capitalizing on every mistake. A pivotal moment came midway through the fourth quarter when San Antonio's Luke Kornet, who had played only limited minutes, soared to block Isaiah Hartenstein's dunk attempt on a fast break, preserving a critical lead.

The block, one of the few contributions from Kornet in his six minutes of play, felt like the last gasp for the Thunder, who had been mounting a comeback. Coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the difficulty of the series, stating, 'You have to grow from every experience, including the tough ones. We can also be really disappointed. There's nobody that we don't think we can beat, respectfully.

' The Thunder were short-handed, missing Jalen Williams due to a hamstring injury, which impacted their rotation and perimeter defense. Despite the setback, Gilgeous-Alexander led his team admirably, scoring 35 points and dishing out nine assists, but the Spurs' disciplined execution in the final minutes sealed the win. San Antonio made clutch free throws and got timely stops to hold off Oklahoma City's frantic rally, showcasing the maturity of a young team beyond its years.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson reflected on the team's growth from the start of the season, saying, 'Back in October, we knew we had a chance to be pretty good.

' The Spurs will now prepare for the NBA Finals, while the Thunder, who have been one of the top teams all season, are left to rue what might have been. As Gilgeous-Alexander noted, 'Winning an NBA championship is very hard in itself to do one time. So to do it all over again would just only make it harder.

' The NBA will have a new champion for the eighth consecutive season, and the Spurs have positioned themselves as a formidable contender. San Antonio won eight of the 12 meetings against the Thunder this season, including the pivotal Game 7. The series was characterized by big runs and sharp adjustments, but in the end, the Spurs' composure under pressure made the difference.

For Oklahoma City, the loss was a bitter end to a season that promised so much, yet they can take solace in knowing they pushed one of the league's rising powers to the brink. The Spurs, meanwhile, have announced their arrival on the biggest stage, with Wembanyama leading the charge. The journey continues for San Antonio as they seek to add another championship to their storied franchise history





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