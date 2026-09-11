Spurs Extend Win Streak to Seven as Wembanyama Averages 37 PPG Ahead of Phoenix Clash

San Antonio Spurs look to extEnd their eight-game winning streak against a Phoenix Suns team struggling for consistency. Victor Wembanyama leads a dominant Spurs squad into a crucial Western Conference matchup.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, solidifying their position as the most dominant force in the Western Conference. This surge has been fueled by an extraordinary performance from Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging 37 points per game over the last three contests. His efficiency has been historic, shooting 60 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

San Antonio has largely walloped their competition during this run, securing four double-digit victories in their last five games. The team only escaped with a narrow one-point win against the Dallas Mavericks, where they struggled significantly from beyond the arc. Excluding that outlier performance, the Spurs have been unstoppable, ranking second in offensive rating, third in defensive rating, and tied for first in net rating.

Also read Preview: Suns Face Tall Task Tonight vs Spurs

This current form presents a stark contrast to their early-season struggles, where they opened with two consecutive losses. The transformation has been driven by a strategic shift toward an unconventional all-guard lineup. By frequently deploying three or four guards alongside Wembanyama, San Antonio has maximized its defensive versatility and fast-break efficiency. They currently rank second in the league for fast-break points per night.

The Phoenix Suns enter this matchup looking to break their own recent rhythm, as they are on a two-game winning streak but remain inconsistent overall. Phoenix holds a losing record and faces a difficult challenge against a Spurs team that has been a buzzsaw over the last eight games. The Suns have historically been a thorn in the Spurs side, splitting the season series last year after winning five of the last eleven matchups since 2023.

The Suns' roster construction has changed significantly, impacting their overall effectiveness. They lost key contributors Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Bridges. Bridges is currently struggling to fill the void left by those two important veterans, leaving the Suns' depth looking rough. This loss of depth has hurt their defensive capabilities.

Phoenix's defensive metrics have plummeted, ranking 27th in defensive rating and 23rd in net rating. While their offensive savvy remains, with the team ranking fifth in assists, 12th in three-point percentage, and eighth in field goal percentage, they cannot offset their defensive weaknesses. The absence of Allen and O'Neale has been particularly glaring on that end of the floor.

Advertisement

Head coach Jordan Ott has emphasized the need for physicality and improved interior defense to combat San Antonio's strengths. The Spurs rank near the top of the NBA in second-chance points, a statistic that has plagued Phoenix throughout the early part of the season. Ott has stressed the importance of staying out of unnecessary rotations and improving communication during closeouts.

Injury reports add another layer of complexity to this upcoming contest. The Suns are dealing with uncertainty at the guard position, with Jordan Goodwin listed as questionable due to right calf injury management. His availability could impact the squad's backcourt depth and their ability to guard San Antonio's perimeter threats effectively.

On the Spurs side, the injury report is relatively light, though there are notable absences. Tobias Harris is out with a left calf strain, and Jayden Quaintance remains sidelined following right knee surgery. Devin Vassell is listed as questionable with left adductor tightness, which could alter the Spurs' guard rotation and offensive load distribution.

Despite these potential changes, the core of San Antonio's starting lineup remains intact. This cohesion has allowed them to maintain the unit that has dazzled observers over the last eight games. Wembanyama's individual brilliance is anchored by his ability to shrink the court defensively and expand his offensive skill set.

Wembanyama has already secured Defensive Player of the Year honors and is making a serious case for Most Valuable Player consideration. His recent performances have been video-game-like in their absurdity, including a memorable fifty-two-point, twenty-four-rebound, eight-block performance that was instrumental in a narrow victory.

The strategic dilemma for Phoenix lies in how to allocate defensive resources. They must decide whether to dedicate additional attention to neutralizing Wembanyama or accept that he will score at will. If they focus on Wembanyama, they open up opportunities for San Antonio's supporting cast, including Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

The battle in the paint and on the boards will be critical. The presence of Oso Ighodaro in the Suns starting lineup adds a new dimension to their interior play. However, his effectiveness in dribble handoff actions may be limited if Wembanyama chooses to sag into drop coverage, knowing he does not need to guard Ighodaro on the perimeter.

This dynamic could force Phoenix to rely heavily on three-point shooting to counter San Antonio's interior dominance. If the Suns can consistently generate quality looks from beyond the arc and knock them down, they stand a better chance of remaining competitive. Yet, if their outside shooting falters, the Spurs' size and defensive versatility could lead to another decisive victory.

Advertisement

San Antonio is now set to kick off their participation in the Emirates NBA Cup with this high-stakes showdown. The team's ability to switch between a physical, half-court defensive stance and a rapid transition attack keeps opponents off-balance. Their offensive rating has soared to the second-best mark in the league, driven by efficient shot selection and strong ball movement.

Defensively, they rank third in defensive rating, a testament to their collective discipline and Wembanyama's rim protection. The challenge for Phoenix will be to match this intensity and avoid the kind of shooting slumps that have hindered their efforts in previous games. A flawless execution of their defensive game plan would be required to keep the game competitive.

If the Spurs take the game seriously and refrain from shooting poorly from three-point range as they did against the Mavericks, another double-digit victory seems likely. The combination of Wembanyama's elite scoring and the team's improved depth makes them a formidable obstacle for any opponent.

The Spurs have proven capable of winning even when their primary star is being heavily double-teamed, provided their role players can capitalize on the extra space created. This versatility makes them a legitimate championship contender and a scary proposition for the rest of the league.

As the Spurs continue to stack up wins, they are sending a clear message about their identity. They are no longer the early-season question marks but a team capable of dominating on both ends of the floor. Their momentum is building at the perfect time as they navigate one of the weaker parts of their schedule.

Phoenix must find a way to match this intensity if they hope to pull off an upset. The Suns have shown flashes of potential, particularly in a recent victory where they held a potent Houston Rockets offense to under one hundred points. During that stretch, Phoenix averaged ten steals per game, highlighting their ability to generate turnovers and create transition opportunities.

However, sustaining that level of defensive aggression over a full seventy-six minutes against a team as dynamic as San Antonio presents a significant challenge. The Suns must improve their interior defense and rebounding if they want to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

The outcome of this game will likely dictate the flow of the Western Conference standings for the foreseeable future. The Spurs are poised to extend their winning streak and solidify their status as a top-tier squad. Phoenix, meanwhile, must find a way to stop the bleeding and return to consistency.