Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle to Compete in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle will showcase his impressive dunking skills in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at Chase Center on Saturday night. Castle, who has been a revelation for the Spurs with his athleticism and shooting range, will compete against Chicago's Matas Buzelis, Milwaukee's Andre Jackson Jr., and Orlando's Mac McClung.

One of De'Aaron Fox's biggest takeaways from his first five games with the Spurs is that rookie Stephon Castle is shooting with a lot of confidence. 'Since I've gotten here, he's been shooting the (expletive) out of the ball, in games, in all the drills we've been doing,' said Fox, who joined the Spurs on Feb. 3 from Sacramento as the marquee piece of a three-team trade. A 28.9% shooter for the season, Castle has connected on 41.2% from the 3-point stripe on 3.

4 attempts per game over the past five contests. But on Saturday night his burgeoning perimeter game will take a back seat to an even more impressive aspect of his skill set: His ability to finish at the rim in spectacular fashion. Fresh off a 20-point performance in a loss at Boston in which he recorded at least two 3s for the seventh time in the last nine games, Castle will set aside his efforts to become a consistent threat from outside to compete against Chicago rookie Matas Buzelis, Milwaukee's Andre Jackson Jr. and two-time defending champion Mac McClung of Orlando in the Slam Dunk Contest at Chase Center. The event will thrust Castle's powerful hops into the national spotlight in the event televised nationally by TNT after his teammates have marveled all season at his ability to explode to the basket. 'He can be really special,' Fox said. 'Everyone on the team can see his athleticism.' Castle's dunking history began during a practice in the summer before his freshman year of high school when he recorded a slam for the first time. 'It was crazy,' Castle told reporters Friday. 'I had been trying to dunk for a long time before that, so to finally dunk, you could see that my body was kind of transitioning a little bit. I was happy about it.' Growing up in Covington, Ga., just outside of Atlanta, Castle always watched the Slam Dunk Contest to see what the pros were doing and how he could 'put my own twist' on their slams. Now he's got a chance to give young dunkers something to emulate. 'I'm super confident about it,' he said about the competition. 'I'm excited for it. A little nervous, but I feel like the other three guys should be too.' Castle warmed up for the event with a couple of spectacular dunks, including a windmill slam, in the Spurs' win over the Hawks last week in his homecoming game that he counted as his best of the season. The 20-year-old Connecticut-ex added that his in-game dunks are always spontaneous and motivated by his desire to give his team a spark. 'I feel like I'm kind of comfortable in those kind of moments,' he said. 'At the end of the day, it's just basketball, just having fun with it. But I have confidence in my athleticism too, so I'm not really thinking too much about the dunk. I just go out there and kind of freestyle it a little bit.'Castle isn't the only Spur competing in an event on NBA All-Star Saturday night. Team Spurs made up of Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul will compete in the Skills Challenge against Team Cavs' Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, Team Warriors' Draymond Green and Moses Moody and Team Rooks' Zaccharrie Risacher and Alex Sarr. 'They're going to do good,' Castle said of his teammates. 'I feel like Wemby's a lot more skilled than people think, especially at his size. And, obviously, CP is one of the best point guards ever. Them teaming up is going to be fun to watch.' Castle said he wouldn't be surprised to see Wembanyama participate in the dunk contest someday. 'He actually does have some dunks that I didn't think he could pull off that he's done in warm-ups a couple of times, so I think it would be cool to see him in it,' Castle said. 'I think he would put on a show.' Like Wembanyama, Castle has been putting on a show with both his inside and outside games as he attempts to follow in the Frenchman's footsteps as a Rookie of the Year winner. The dunks come easy for the 6-foot-6 guard, but he's had to work on his 3-point shooting after attempting just 2.2 per game as a Huskie. 'I feel like it's just a testament to all the work that I put in,' he said of his recent hot streak from beyond the arc that has so impressed Fox. 'Just having that confidence in myself and my teammates and coaches all having that confidence in me, it's great to see that the work is starting to pay off.





