Stephon Castle scored 26 points as the San Antonio Spurs secured a 99-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to advance to the NBA Cup knockout round.

Stephon Castle had 26 points, Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs surged in the second half for a 99-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night to advance to the NBA Cup knockout round.

Castle was 10 for 15 from the field, including a 3-pointer that put San Antonio up 96-90 with 43.4 seconds remaining following De'Aaron Fox's rebound of Wembanyama's missed free throw. Luka Doncic had 31 points to lead Los Angeles, which was eliminated from the NBA Cup with the loss. Austin Reaves added 21 points and Walker Kessler had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

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Reaves was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers, including a 25-footer with 34 seconds remaining that cut the Spurs' lead to 96-93. Jake LaRavia hit a pair of free throws after Fox lost possession on a double dribble. Fox responded with a pair of free throws with 6.6 seconds left that put the Spurs up 98-95.