The San Antonio Spurs overcame a 16-point halftime deficit and a season-low first-half scoring output to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers. Key performances from Castle and Reaves, combined with a dominant third quarter, fueled the comeback victory.

Castle was 10 for 15 from the field, including a 3-pointer that put San Antonio up 96-90 with 43.4 seconds remaining following De'Aaron Fox's rebound of Wembanyama's missed free throw.

Reaves was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers, including a 25-footer with 34 seconds remaining that cut the Spurs' lead to 96-93.hit a pair of free throws after Fox lost possession on a double dribble. Fox responded with a pair of free throws with 6.6 seconds left that put the Spurs up 98-95.

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San Antonio overcame an anemic first half, outscoring Los Angeles 30-14 in the third quarter with Keldon Johnson's 3-pointer with two seconds remaining tying the game at 68 entering the fourth. The Lakers took a 27-14 lead in the opening period as the Spurs shot 7 for 18 in posting a season-low for points in any quarter this season.