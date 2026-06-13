Spurs on Brink of Elimination as Knicks Hold 3-1 Lead in NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs face a must-win situation in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals, as they look to avoid elimination against the New York Knicks. The Spurs have held a double-digit lead in every game, but their inability to close out victories has put them in a precarious position. Meanwhile, the Knicks are looking to exploit the Spurs' weaknesses and secure their first NBA title in 53 years.

The 2026 NBA Finals have reached a critical juncture, with the New York Knicks holding a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs . Despite their seemingly insurmountable advantage, the Knicks are struggling to find the right balance in their game, with both teams splitting the four factors in the series.

The Spurs have held a double-digit lead in every game, but their inability to close out victories has put them in a precarious position. As the series shifts to Game 5, the Spurs are in desperate need of a win to keep their season alive. In a surprising twist, the Knicks' coach has hinted that his team may employ a faster-paced strategy to counter the Spurs' dominance in transition.

This could be a turning point in the series, as the Knicks look to exploit the Spurs' weaknesses and secure their first NBA title in 53 years. Meanwhile, the Spurs must dig deep and find a way to overcome their collapse in Game 4, where they blew a 29-point lead in the second half.

With the stakes higher than ever, both teams will be looking to make a statement in Game 5, and only time will tell if the Spurs can live to fight another day. The game is set to take place at Madison Square Garden, with the Spurs facing a daunting task in trying to overcome their 3-1 deficit. Will they be able to mount a comeback, or will the Knicks' momentum prove too much to overcome?

The answer will have to wait until Saturday, when the two teams take to the court for what promises to be an instant classic





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