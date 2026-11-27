SAN ANTONIO — With unfinished business they'd have to handle at Hinkle Fieldhouse, the San Antonio Spurs entered this fall hoping to make it back to the NBA Cup

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić for a basket during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Especially knowing what the standings are," Stephon Castle said at shootaround prior to hosting the Western Conference's No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, "this is a very big game for us. I feel like if we handle business tonight, we'll be one step closer.

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" The Spurs, currently half a game back from the top seed in the West, enter their final Group Play contest in a four-way tie with the Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors with two spots available in the NBA Cup's Knockout Rounds.of Golden State two weeks ago helped place it in strong position to earn the conference's lone wild card spot if it doesn't win the group, as point differential in Group Play games serves as the first tiebreaker between runners-up. Still, a loss eliminates the Spurs from advancing, meaning they'll need to slow down Luka Dončić if they want to "He plays at his own pace," Castle said of Dončić.