Spurs narrowly lose to Knicks in NBA Finals Game 2 as Wembanyama leads with 29 points

San Antonio Spurs fell 105-104 to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Victor Wembanyama had 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks for the Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Knicks. Devin Vassell added 14 points for the Spurs. Betting odds show a $100 bet on the Spurs would win $210 total, while a $131 bet on the Knicks would win $231 total.

A bet of $100 would win $210 total if the Spurs win and a bet of $131 would win $231 total if the Knicks win Wembanyama finished with 29 points , nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks over 40 minutes during Friday's 105-104 Game 2 loss to the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Vassell contributed 14 points , nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to New York in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Towns produced 21 points , 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Shamet recorded 13 points , two rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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NBA Finals Spurs Vs Knicks Victor Wembanyama Karl-Anthony Towns Game 2

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