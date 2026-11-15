Spurs Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Jazz

the San Antonio Spurs,riding an eleven-game winning streak, host the Utah Jazz, who are searching for a turnaround. A look at recent results, head-to-head history, key players and teAm statistics ahead of the matchup.

Contrasting Streaks Set the Stage

The San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to face the Utah Jazz in an NBA regular-season matchup, and the two teams arrive in very different form. According to the pre-game previews, the Spurs have won their most recent eleven games, including a 123-85 home victory over the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. in that contest, Stephon Castle led the way with 32 points, while Keldon Johnson added 18 and Victor Wembanyama scored 12.

The Jazz have had a far harder stretch. Utah is reported to have lost its last eleven games, most recently a 125-118 road defeat to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Darryn Peterson scored 28 points in that game,Keyonte George added 27, and Ace Bailey chipped in 21. Reports differ on the exact length of Utah's losing run at home, with one account describing a six-game skid at Delta Center and another describing a broader slide across its last ten contests, but all sources agree that the Jazz have struggled to win recently.

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Head-to-Head History

The Spurs have dominated recent meetings with Utah. Previewers note that San Antonio has claimed four straight viCtories over the Jazz and has won eight of the last ten head-to-head games. The most recent meeting in San Antonio ended in a 119-97 Spurs triumph. A separate report cites a 117-111 Spurs victory at Delta Center in an earlier meeting, and says San Antonio has won seven of the last ten games played in Utah's arena.

Statistical summaries of the Spurs' recent play describe a team producing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Over their last ten games,the Spurs have averaged roughly 121.7 points, 50.4 rebounds,28.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.3 blocks per game, while shooting about 47.4 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line. Thier opponents have averaged about 104.5 points over the same span. Away from home, the Spurs have reportedly gone 8-2 in their last ten road games, averaging 118.0 points and allowing 109.2.

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The Jazz's numbers reflect their difficulties. across their last ten games, Utah has averaged about 105.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks, while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 78.5 percent from the line. Opponents have averaged roughly 116.8 points in those games. Peterson has been the teams leading scorer in recent outings, averaging about 19.1 points per game,while Bailey has averaged about 5.9 rebounds and George about 5.3 assists.

Lineups and Player Context

The Spurs' projected starting group includes Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie. Wembanyama remains the centerpiece of the San Antonio attack and the player most closely watched by opposing defenses. Castles scoring output in the triumph over Golden State was one of the highlights of the Spurs' recent run, and Johnson has also provided depth off the bench.

For Utah, the emphasis has been on individual production from its young core. Peterson, George and Bailey have carried much of the scoring and playmaking load during the losing stretch. Previewers have pointed to recent streaks in individual categories, including Bailey's rebounding and Wembanyama's scoring on the road, as factors that analysts track closely. Injury and rotation updates was not fully detailed in the available reports,so fans and observers are encouraged to check official team announcements closer to tip-off.

Outlook and Context

Most previews frame the Spurs as heavy favorites,with oddsmakers and analysts expecting a sizable margin of victory. Market projections place the total combined score in the low 220s, and the point spread has been reported at several different figures across sources, reflecting how lines shift before a game. Such betting figures are driven by sportsbooks and are not official team statements, and they should be read as projections rather than predictions of certain results.

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Overall, the matchup pits a Spurs crew riding one of the longest winning streaks in the league against a Jazz side searching for its first meaningful turnaround. Whether the recent trends hold will depend on health, rotations and how each crew handles the pace of the game. The contest is scheduled as a regular-season game,and final outcomes,updated statistics and official injury reports should be confirmed through the league and the clubs.