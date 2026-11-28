The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t hold on to a 20-point lead Friday night, and Luka Doncic couldn’t hold on to his temper. Moments after the San Antonio Spurs stunned the Lakers with a 99…

a heated altercation Video captured by Amazon Prime Video’s postgame broadcast showed Doncic walking toward the visitors’ locker room when a woman sitting courtside appeared to say something to the Lakers superstar.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Texas, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. Doncic dismissively tossed his white wristband at the woman before continuing toward the tunnel. Seconds later, he doubled back to retrieve it. The woman’s male companion, who had picked up the wristband, handed it back to Doncic before shoving the five-time All-Star with his right hand as he walked away.

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Doncic stopped in his tracks and turned around, but Lakers teammate Jarred Vanderbilt restrained him before leaning toward the fan and exchanging words. It’s unclear what was initially said to Doncic, but throwing his wristband at a spectator was an unnecessary lapse in judgment. That, however, doesn’t give a paying customer license to put his hands on an NBA player. With the entire incident captured on camera, Doncic could face a fine or suspension from the NBA.