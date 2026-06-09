Spurs fan living in New York City remains confident despite San Antonio’s 0-2 NBA Finals deficit

Kevin Griffin, a San Antonio native living in New York City, didn’t hesitate when asked what it’s been like repping the Spurs in enemy territory during the 2026 NBA Finals.

First responders assist Comanche Park visitors after Salado Creek flooded bridge– Among the sea of blue and orange in New York City for the NBA Finals, there’s one Spurs fan with ties to the Alamo City.

Kevin Griffin, a San Antonio native living in New York City, didn’t hesitate when asked what it’s been like repping the Spurs in enemy territory during the 2026 NBA Finals. In an interview with KSAT, Griffin said the two-game deficit isn’t enough for him to count the Spurs out.

Griffin: So, you know, just as I was walking down the street a few minutes ago, there were some people making comments, you know, ‘Oh, he’s wearing a Spurs jersey, you know, down 0-2. ’ But then their friend goes, ‘But it’s a Duncan jersey. ’Griffin: It’s tough. Young team.

They’re trying to do things that we’ve never seen before. We get one. We get one here. Knicks are going to be rattled.

I think the Spurs have a good opportunity. Dylan Harper’s been playing incredible. Jalen Brunson’s really good, but Dylan Harper was the best player on the floor the last two games. We have the best player on the floor this series, and Wemby’s the best player in the world.

So, we’re in a good spot. KSAT: How do you feel on game days? Are there gameday jitters for you as a Spurs fan? Do you get nervous?

Griffin: Oh, for sure. You know, we generally, each morning, somebody in the group chat, you know, says, ‘Gameday, boys. ’ Or, you know, like what Patty used to say, ‘Gameday, Bala. ’ And so, yeah, there’s a little bit of that.

You know, I’m thinking about it all day, and especially with the finals here, because, you know, I’m walking around and seeing people with their Knicks stuff. I kind of want to make comments, but I generally don’t. And, yeah, definitely some game day jitters as though I’m on the team. Griffin: We get one here, the Knicks are going to be rattled.

Bring it back to San Antonio, and I’ll be there. I’m flying down Saturday, right before Game 5. Griffin: So I’m from San Antonio, so I grew up there became a Spurs fan in kindergarten. My kindergarten teacher at Broccoli Elementary — she was a big Spurs fan.

Took us to a game the year before Tim Duncan got drafted. So, you know, a ton of cheap tickets at that point in time. And so I became a Spurs fan from there. And then, like I said, it’s easy being a Spurs fan.

You know, staying dedicated with the team is maybe not as easy for some people, but for me, I was fortunate. You know, first grade, whatever age that is, maybe seven years old, Tim Duncan gets drafted, and from there, it’s, you know, greatest organization in sports. Legacy begins. Griffin: OK, so I went to Communications Arts High School — played sports for Taft High School on the same campus.

Griffin: Shout out to all my friends, my family, who are huge Spurs fans. The people that stay locked in with me when we’re celebrating, when we’re struggling a little bit. Being down 0-2, and we’re upset yesterday, didn’t even go outside. Shout out to everybody who keeps the energy up.

Love my city. Myra Arthur Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains.

She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi. San Antonio Fan Says Give Wemby the Ball and Watch What HappensChurch Robbed of $10K AC Units Days Before Opening Its New Children's BuildingWemby And Team Get Halftime Motivation From Passionate FanSpurs + Storms?

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