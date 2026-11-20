WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

The Jackals, a Spurs fan group formed less than two years ago, have grown from one section at Frost Bank Center to three. SAN ANTONIO - The Jackals, a Spurs fan group formed less than two years ago, have grown from one section at Frost Bank Center to three.

The group has about 150 members who try out for seats in Section 115. Led by chant leader Peyton Jansen, they bring European-style cheering to Spurs games. Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedCincinnati Zoo’s famed hippo Fiona has died after swallowing a hat that accidentally entered her habitat. Vets and keepers made multiple attempts to save her, but she did not recover.

Also read Spurs' Harper to Miss 2-to-3 Weeks with Hip

Tributes pour in statewide. TxDOT plans weekend closures of multiple I-35 ramps and frontage roads in San Antonio near Eisenhauer, Fratt and Walzem, from late Friday to early Monday. Expect detours and shifted exits, weather permitting. Texas A&M scientists developed a Type V hemp with no detectable cannabinoids, including THC, reducing crop-destruction risk.

Advertisement

The trichome-based advance could revive fiber/grain hemp; Texas seed may arrive by 2029.