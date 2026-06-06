Spurs fall in Game 2 despite monster 4th quarter comeback, shift focus to road games in New York

In a late-game thriller, the San Antonio Spurs were unable to convert a comeback, falling to the New York Knicks 105-104 on Friday night.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and guard De'aaron Fox reacts after a foul call during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks, Friday, June 5, 2026, in San Antonio.

– In a late-game thriller, the San Antonio Spurs were unable to convert a comeback, falling to the New York Knicks 105-104 on Friday night. The Spurs will now prepare to head to Madison Square Garden, facing a 2-game deficit in the NBA Finals. Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025.

He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards. Spurs + Storms?

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