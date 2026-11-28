The San Antonio Spurs overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to defeat the West-leading Los Angeles Lakers at the Frost Bank Center, marking their best win of the season. Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle led the second-half surge that turned a poor showing into a decisive victory.

Nov 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama draws a foul on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic while driving to the basket during the first half at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect SAN ANTONIO -- What began as an awful showing by the Spurs turned into their best win of the season as they erased a 20-point deficit to defeat the West-leading Lakers and advance to the The Spurs played the first half like they were still full of turkey and tryptophan, out of the office until Monday. Their defense had the strength of watery mashed potatoes, and they rotated with the effort level of a man falling asleep on the couch during the Cowboys game.

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They shot about as accurately as the drunk uncle sharing the conspiracy theories he saw on the internet, missing every 3-pointer they attempted in the first 21 minutes. The Lakers, meanwhile, worked like a host preparing 15 different dishes. On offense they schemed and plotted and did a trememdous job of keeping the league's most tremendous player away from the basket and/or punishing his propensity to stay at the rim.